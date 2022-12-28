What are gas prices going to be like in 2023? Here’s what Gas Buddy predicts

Gas prices are shown at a gas station on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Miami. Fuel prices are expected to be relatively lower, but there may not be much respite for drivers, according to GasBuddy. | Marta Lavandier, Associated Press

The year 2022 brought high levels of inflation and a volatile market, while gas prices soared to new highs. Is the forecast for 2023 similar? Or will it bring relief to drivers who saw their wallets thinning at the gas pump?

GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, told CNN that 2023 brings hope. The average gas prices are expected to hover at $3.49 per gallon next year, 50 cents cheaper than 2022’s average.

The Energy Information Administration’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook also released similar findings — a gallon of gas is expected to cost $3.57 on average in 2023, compared to $4.05 in the previous year, per USA Today .

“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNN . “The national average could breach $4 a gallon as early as May — and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season.”

This is because Americans tend to hit the road during the summer months, which ticks up demand. The cost could crawl up as high “as $4.25 a gallon in August before dropping toward $3 a gallon by the end of the year,” per the report .

This year, the price of fuel in 2022 started at $3 per gallon on average in January to $5 per gallon in June, and, finally, below $3 during the winter holidays, per investment research company Morningstar .

“Basically, curveballs are coming from every direction. Extreme amounts of volatility remain possible, but should become slightly more muted in the year ahead,” De Haan said. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year, and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.”