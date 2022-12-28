ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta Will Serve as Hawkeyes' Emergency Quarterback in Music City Bowl

By Hunter Shelton
 2 days ago

Quarterback play has been a topic of discussion for both Kentucky and Iowa in the lead-up to the Music City Bowl this Saturday.

UK will be without superstar Will Levis, as the second-year Wildcat has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft. No QB was named starter upon the release of Kentucky's depth chart on Monday, though true freshman Destin Wade is expected to open the game under center.

The Hawkeyes are in a somewhat similar situation, as a third-stringer will take center stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Spencer Petras — who started last season's Citrus Bowl loss to the Cats — is out after having shoulder surgery to repair an injury that was suffered in the last game of the regular season against Nebraska.

Usual backup Alex Padilla has since entered the transfer portal, meaning just two QBs will be available for coach Kirk Ferentz. In a competition between a pair of freshmen, redshirter Joe Labas earned the nod over Carson May.

It's not an ideal situation for a team that averaged 17.4 points-per-game during the regular season, the 10th-lowest mark in Division I. While it's uncertain how Labas will perform, another interesting storyline has formed surrounding a potential QB option if things go awry for the Hawkeyes.

Senior tight end Sam LaPorta was seen taking reps at the quarterback spot during Iowa's practice in Nashville on Tuesday. He later confirmed to reporters that if Labas and May were both unable to go, he would play the role of emergency QB on Saturday.

“I think emergency is the key word there,” he said.

Across his four years in Iowa City, LaPorta has hauled in 148 receptions, the 13th-most in program history. Those catches have resulted in just five career touchdowns for the Highland, Illinois native. He had a career year in 2021, amassing 670 yards on 53 grabs, both of which led the Big Ten.

In Iowa's Citrus Bowl loss to UK, LaPorta garnered a career-high 122 reception yards, including a 36-yard touchdown reception that gave the Hawkeyes a lead in the fourth quarter.

LaPorta is making a return from injury this weekend, as he suffered a torn meniscus in the first quarter of the Hawkeyes win over Minnesota on Nov. 19. After getting his meniscus scoped a couple of days after the injury occurred, the 6-foot-4, 249-pounder is now five weeks removed from surgery and is already prepped to take the field for what could be his final time in an Iowa uniform.

The former 3-star recruit was recently named as one of the top five tight end prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus , projecting him to fall as a second or third-rounder. It's expected that he'll make the leap to the pros following the Music City Bowl.

The only question is...will he get to show off his pristine skills as a tight end? Or will coach Ferentz have to break the glass and send the big man under center?

“I still hope I’m playing tight end on Saturday,” LaPorta said.

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will air on ABC.

