Hendersonville, TN

wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian kneeling in roadway fatally hit by vehicle

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-40 in Dickson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Kamuela Martin was driving westbound at around 7:30 p.m. when he made an attempt to merge onto the interstate. The pedestrian, 28-year-old Andrew Houston, was...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash on I-40 near Dickson blocks lanes

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound. The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man dies in head-on collision in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to MNPD, a 24-year-old man from Ashland City was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on West End Avenue when he swerved and crossed over into eastbound traffic, and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. The impact caused the Tahoe to flip on its side, killing the driver. A 22-year-old passenger in the Tahoe sustained injuries in the crash, but they are not considered life-threatening.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police identify suspect car in deadly I-24 road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police identify a car believed to be connected to a deadly road rage shooting on I-24 near James Robertson Parkway on Christmas Day. They say someone in a black sedan with chrome trim and possible damage shot and killed Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman, 78, dies in Hermitage house fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage. Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Court Thursday morning and found 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger dead, authorities said. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time. The cause of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man hit, killed while crossing road in South Nashville

Metro police say a man was hit and killed while attempting to cross the road early Tuesday morning in South Nashville. Man hit, killed while crossing road in South Nashville. Metro police say a man was hit and killed while attempting to cross the road early Tuesday morning in South Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Police ramp up presence during New Year’s Eve

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department will have an increased presence on New Year’s Eve. Officers will participate in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) efforts to increase impaired driving enforcement. CPD encourages everyone to celebrate safely, which will also be a focus of CPD. New Year’s...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

