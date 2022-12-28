NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to MNPD, a 24-year-old man from Ashland City was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on West End Avenue when he swerved and crossed over into eastbound traffic, and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. The impact caused the Tahoe to flip on its side, killing the driver. A 22-year-old passenger in the Tahoe sustained injuries in the crash, but they are not considered life-threatening.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO