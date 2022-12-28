Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
WSMV
One dead in Williamson Co. fatal fire
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Williamson County on Thursday. The Arrington Volunteer Fire Department said heavy smoke on Murfreesboro Road led them to a home with smoke and flames coming from it. As crews worked to put out the fire, one person was found dead. They have not yet been identified.
WSMV
Mt. Juliet teen dies weeks after crash
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet teenager has died more than three weeks after she was involved in a crash in Wilson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed 16-year-old Ambria McGregor died Thursday. McGregor and a 15-year-old were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Kershaw Drive on...
WSMV
Pedestrian kneeling in roadway fatally hit by vehicle
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died following a crash on I-40 in Dickson County on Wednesday. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Kamuela Martin was driving westbound at around 7:30 p.m. when he made an attempt to merge onto the interstate. The pedestrian, 28-year-old Andrew Houston, was...
WSMV
Fatal crash on I-40 near Dickson blocks lanes
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound. The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and...
Hendersonville man killed in Sumner County crash on Highway 31
A 26-year-old man has died following a crash along Highway 31 in Sumner County Wednesday morning.
Crews on scene of deadly I-40 crash in Dickson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one vehicle was involved in the crash.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet student fighting for her life after car crash dies in hospital
A Green Hill High School student who was injured in a car crash earlier this month has died, according to the Hermitage Church of the Nazarene. Mt. Juliet student fighting for her life after car …. A Green Hill High School student who was injured in a car crash earlier...
One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home
While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
WSMV
Man dies in head-on collision in Midtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Midtown on Tuesday night. According to MNPD, a 24-year-old man from Ashland City was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on West End Avenue when he swerved and crossed over into eastbound traffic, and crashed head-on with a Hyundai Elantra. The impact caused the Tahoe to flip on its side, killing the driver. A 22-year-old passenger in the Tahoe sustained injuries in the crash, but they are not considered life-threatening.
Ashland City man killed in head-on collision on West End Avenue
A 24-year-old man from Ashland City was killed last night in a head-on collision on West End Avenue.
WSMV
Suspect in custody following overnight Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and is now facing a reckless endangerment charge in connection to a shooting that took place in Nashville on Wednesday. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to a shooting in the area of 571 Charles E. Davis Blvd. According to...
Family calls for justice after woman's body found in Nashville creek
Starlena Sullivan's body was found just three days before Christmas in a North Nashville creek. So far there have been no arrests.
fox17.com
Police identify suspect car in deadly I-24 road rage shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police identify a car believed to be connected to a deadly road rage shooting on I-24 near James Robertson Parkway on Christmas Day. They say someone in a black sedan with chrome trim and possible damage shot and killed Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of...
WSMV
Woman, 78, dies in Hermitage house fire
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage. Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Court Thursday morning and found 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger dead, authorities said. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time. The cause of...
WSMV
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
Grandchildren try to save ‘Granny’ from fatal Hermitage house fire
A family in Hermitage is mourning the loss of their loved one following a devastating house fire on Cortez Court Thursday.
WKRN
Man hit, killed while crossing road in South Nashville
Metro police say a man was hit and killed while attempting to cross the road early Tuesday morning in South Nashville. Man hit, killed while crossing road in South Nashville. Metro police say a man was hit and killed while attempting to cross the road early Tuesday morning in South Nashville.
Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man, sheriff says
More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered his remains.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police ramp up presence during New Year’s Eve
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department will have an increased presence on New Year’s Eve. Officers will participate in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) efforts to increase impaired driving enforcement. CPD encourages everyone to celebrate safely, which will also be a focus of CPD. New Year’s...
Comments / 0