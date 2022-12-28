ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Where can I find water distribution sites around metro Atlanta?

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Many metro Atlanta residents are dealing with water outages due to burst pipes and water main breaks.

Below is a list of places that are distributing water.

Clayton County:

On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro.

One case of water will be provided per vehicle and ID is not required, according to the Clayton County Water Authority.

The giveaways will take place at the following addresses:

Station 4 — 1034 E. Fayetteville Rd, Riverdale 30296

Station 13 — 264 North Main Street, Jonesboro 30236

The Clayton County Water Authority and the Clayton County Board of Commissioners partnered to provide these sites, which are staffed by authorized employees and fire department personnel, according to a news release.

Additionally, Forrest Park will hold a water giveaway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Forrest Park Recreation Center parking lot.

And the Tabernacle of Praise Church International is hosting a water distribution for Clayton County residents between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

One case of water will be distributed per car on a first-come first-serve basis.

Fulton County:

The city of Fairburn will have a water distribution on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Fairburn Annex building located at 40 Washington Street, Fairburn, 30213. Identification and verification of a valid city address is required.

The city of South Fulton has three water distribution sites available Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents can receive bottled water at the locations provided below. Limit of 1 case per vehicle with proof of address, such as a valid driver’s license, while supplies last.

In addition, residents can bring containers for filling to Fire Station #4 and the Burdett Warming Station.

Bottled Water Distribution locations:

Fire Station #6 - 6720 Cedar Grove Rd, South Fulton, GA 30213 (Container filling not available)

Fire Station #4 - 5890 Plummer Road SW, South Fulton, GA 30336

Burdett Park Multipurpose Facility (Warming Station), 2945 Burdett Road, South Fulton, GA 30349

