Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
okcfox.com
El Reno police asks public for help identifying truck involved in hit-and-run
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — El Reno police are asking the public for their help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. at Elm and Choctaw, this white pickup truck was involved in an accident and did not stop. If...
okcfox.com
Man arrested after two people shot in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police arrested 30-year-old Tarell Christopher Smith in connection to the shooting in NE OKC. Smith will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Police say the two who were wounded in the shooting remain...
Arts Council Oklahoma City shows suspect vehicle after vandals damage, steal murals outside city hall
Arts Council Oklahoma City says surveillance photos show a vehicle drive away with one of the murals for the city's “Opening Night” New Year’s Eve celebration sitting on its roof.
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
Suspect Arrested After 2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have taken a suspect in for questioning after a shooting near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of a convenience store near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer-Jones Road. Authorities...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to crack porch pirate case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need the public’s help in cracking a porch pirate case. Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to a home in the 1500 block of N. Harvard Avenue on December 15 and swiping a package from near the front door. The...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest 44-year-old man for performing multiple violent crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police arrested a 44-year-old man for multiple violent crimes. OKCPD arrested Ronald Harris in the 2100 block of S. Harvey for First Degree Robbery, Assault & Battery, Destroying Property and Possession of Marijuana. The arrest came after a victim was attacked...
‘They were in bad shape’: Double shooting aftermath unfolds in Braum’s parking lot
A man has been arrested in Friday morning’s double shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City that sent two men to the hospital.
News On 6
Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
News On 6
Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City
A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
KOCO
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
Police searching for escaped suspect in OKC
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
1600kush.com
Coyle man accused of holding gun to girlfriend’s head
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Coyle man accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head in his camper on West Highway 33 has been released from the Payne County Jail on $40,000 bail with an order to have no contact with the woman, who alleged he said he would kill her.
Suspect In Custody Following Deadly Hit And Run In NW OKC
The suspect in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening has turned themselves into authorities, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.. The...
Northeast Oklahoma City shootout leaves 2 shot – one critically
Two men were shot, one of them left in critical condition, following a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Man who rammed into OHP patrol car arrested after being found under influence of drugs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested after he crashed into the back of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle on the Kilpatrick turnpike on Wednesday. The trooper had been working a separate crash when 33-year-old Matthew Cuaresma rammed into the back of the trooper's patrol car. The trooper was in his car at the time of the accident.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police mourn loss of employee who spent 45 years with the department
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Cyndi Thomas, who passed away Tuesday, was a member of the department for 45 years. She began her career in the records division in May 1977 and stayed there for 24...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after overnight break-in at Oklahoma City business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A break-in led to two arrests and a search for a third suspect Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. The owners of a lot near Interstate 35 and Wilshire Boulevard called police about people breaking into their business. When officers arrived, the suspects took off. Police found...
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
Comments / 0