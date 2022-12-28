ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Man arrested after two people shot in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Police arrested 30-year-old Tarell Christopher Smith in connection to the shooting in NE OKC. Smith will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Police say the two who were wounded in the shooting remain...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking to crack porch pirate case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police need the public’s help in cracking a porch pirate case. Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to a home in the 1500 block of N. Harvard Avenue on December 15 and swiping a package from near the front door. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD arrest 44-year-old man for performing multiple violent crimes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Oklahoma City police arrested a 44-year-old man for multiple violent crimes. OKCPD arrested Ronald Harris in the 2100 block of S. Harvey for First Degree Robbery, Assault & Battery, Destroying Property and Possession of Marijuana. The arrest came after a victim was attacked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City

A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Coyle man accused of holding gun to girlfriend’s head

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Coyle man accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head in his camper on West Highway 33 has been released from the Payne County Jail on $40,000 bail with an order to have no contact with the woman, who alleged he said he would kill her.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy