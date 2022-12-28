ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

mysoutex.com

Berclair Mansion offering Jan. 1 tour

A Christmas tour will be held at the Berclair Mansion at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1. No reservations are needed. Tickets are sold at the door and are $10 per person, regardless of age. Cash or check only. Photographs will not be allowed inside the mansion. All tours...
BEEVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

'Forget Salt Bae, we have Butter King': Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' offers entertainment before the show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 2 million people have seen a Corpus Christi Century 16 Theatre employee showing off some smooth moves while preparing customers popcorn. Jason, better known as "Popcorn Guy" (it is even on his name tag), offers entertainment before the main event and so many on social media were impressed with his skills.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Southwest sends two flights to CCIA passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southwest Airlines have sent two planes to the Corpus Christi International Airport in an effort to help begin the process of moving passengers once again. These are the first planes that have been sent by the airline to help flyers who've been stranded. CCIA plans...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

