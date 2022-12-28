Read full article on original website
Fun Friday: The last Fun Friday of the Year
Making plans for the last weekend of the year? Check out some of the events happening around the Coastal Bend.
Ring in the New Year with these local events
Check out this list of things to do to ring in the New Year! Get all fancied up with your finest gown or tux or kick it downtown at your favorite bar with some great live music.
Corpus Christi oil spill 3.5 times larger than first reported, Flint Hills says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upward of 14,000 gallons of light crude oil poured into the Corpus Christi Bay during the oil spill late Christmas Eve night near Ingleside. That's 10,000 more gallons than first reported. The revised estimate Friday from Flint Hills Resources came after the U.S. Coast Guard...
Berclair Mansion offering Jan. 1 tour
A Christmas tour will be held at the Berclair Mansion at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 1. No reservations are needed. Tickets are sold at the door and are $10 per person, regardless of age. Cash or check only. Photographs will not be allowed inside the mansion. All tours...
Corpus Christi residents are encouraged to be mindful of veterans when using fireworks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As residents ring in the new year with family and friends this weekend, it is important to be mindful of local veterans. If residents plan on popping fireworks, they are reminded that the sound of the explosions can be triggering for some veterans. The sound...
U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
Corpus Christi family makes 19 hours drive to get home after Southwest cancelation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Southwest Airlines cancelling all flights from Corpus Christi Tuesday, one family drove 19 hours because of their canceled flight. The Sandoval family drove 19 hours to get home after their flight from Phoenix, Arizona was canceled by Southwest. James Sandoval told 3NEWS that despite the long drive, he is still trying to remain positive.
'Forget Salt Bae, we have Butter King': Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' offers entertainment before the show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 2 million people have seen a Corpus Christi Century 16 Theatre employee showing off some smooth moves while preparing customers popcorn. Jason, better known as "Popcorn Guy" (it is even on his name tag), offers entertainment before the main event and so many on social media were impressed with his skills.
Year-in-Review: Ten stories that made headlines in Corpus Christi in 2022
An attorney arrested for human smuggling, the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are the 10 most clicked stories of 2022. From an attorney being arrested for human smuggling to the largest liquid fentanyl bust in the nation and Harbor Bridge woes-- here are our top 10 stories of 2022.
Early morning traffic detour on South Staples Street slated for Dec. 29
City officials said the work will take place from 4:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. during the early morning hours of Dec. 29.
Southwest sends two flights to CCIA passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southwest Airlines have sent two planes to the Corpus Christi International Airport in an effort to help begin the process of moving passengers once again. These are the first planes that have been sent by the airline to help flyers who've been stranded. CCIA plans...
Girl dies after being thrown from airboat near Rockport, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A juvenile girl died on Dec. 27 on San Jose Island in an airboat accident, San Patricio County Game Warden Public Information Officer Lerrin Johnson confirmed to 3NEWS. Johnson said Texas Game Wardens responded to St. Charles Bay boat ramp in the afternoon hours of...
Gas prices take an upward turn this week
The price of gas at the pump has jumped 13 cents per gallon in the past week according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Corpus Christi dog training facility under investigation after 10 dogs found outside alone in freezing temps
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 10 dogs were removed from a Corpus Christi dog training facility after they were found outside alone in freezing temperatures without food, water or shelter, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) said. CCACS arrived to the 7000 block of Terrier Street on Dec. 23 to...
Man arrested after setting grandmother's house on fire in Corpus Christi, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An elderly Corpus Christi woman is without a home this morning after officials said her grandson set her house on fire while she was trying to get him to leave the property. Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain Ted Vicha said they responded to the fire...
Silver Alert discontinued after car found near Bishop with body inside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Silver Alert out of Kingsville has been discontinued after the car at the center of the alert for a missing Kingsville man was found Monday with a dead body inside, according to Nueces County Prescient 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera. Police were called to the...
Surveillance pictures of Corpus Christi bank robbery suspect released
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department has released photos of the person and possible getaway car allegedly involved in a bank robbery on S. Staples on Wednesday. Officers were called to the Prosperity Bank in Parkdale Plaza at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a robbery.
CCPD responds to shooting near Rosedale Drive
Officials tell KRIS 6 News it started as a "fight in progress" and later turned into a shooting.
