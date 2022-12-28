ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winter activities in Central Pa. — skiing, skating, tubing, and more

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOWyT_0jwnht6B00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — From skiing to educational activities, here are several things to do and places to visit this winter in Central Pennsylvania.

Skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wh11f_0jwnht6B00

AvalancheXpress, York County

AvalancheXpress offers snow tubing and ice skating at Heritage Hills. Additional information can be found online here , where tickets can also be purchased.

Iron Valley Tubing, Lebanon County

Rush down 130 feet of drop on an innertube. Iron Valley Tubing has both a longer and shorter hill available depending on your preference. Keep an eye on this website for season updates, and reserve your tubing times there, as well.

Liberty Mountain Resort, Adams County

Ski, snowboard, or snow tube at Liberty Mountain Resort. Skiing and snowboarding lessons are also available at this resort, and equipment can be rented at this site, as well. Learn more and purchase tickets here .

Roundtop Mountain Resort, York County

Roundtop Mountain Resort offers opportunities for skiing and snowboarding, with lessons and equipment rentals available. Visitors can go snow tubing here, too. More information and tickets can be found on this website .

Sled safely with tips from the National Safety Council

Whitetail Resort, Franklin County

Ski, snowboard, and snow tube at Whitetail Resort. Those without skiing and snowboarding gear can rent it here, and those without skiing and snowboarding experience can take lessons here. Learn more and get tickets at this site .

Ice skating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xv5qg_0jwnht6B00

AvalancheXpress, York County

AvalancheXpress offers snow tubing and ice skating at Heritage Hills. Additional information can be found online here , where tickets can also be purchased.

Klick Lewis Arena, Lebanon County

Enjoy public skating at Klick Lewis Arena, plus take skating lessons and test your hockey skills. This site also hosts skating parties. More information is available here .

Keeping pets safe in the snow

Lancaster Ice Rink

Develop ice skating skills with lessons, or join in on a public skate or open hockey session. Learn more on the Lancaster Ice Rink website .

Regency Ice Rink, Lancaster County

Work on your ice hockey skills, participate in a public skate session in December and January, or rent the ice for a private event. More information can be found here .

Where to shop small in Central Pa.

Twin Ponds, Dauphin County

Visit Twin Ponds for public ice skating or ice skating lessons. Open hockey and stick and puck sessions are also available. Learn more online here .

York Ice Arena

Participate in a public skate or open hockey game. Lessons are also available for less experienced skaters. York Ice Arena hosts parties, too. More information is available here .

abc27 News

abc27 News

ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

