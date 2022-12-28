Gatsby party, 80s night and more Lansing events this New Year’s

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The holidays aren’t quite over yet, you still have to survive the chaos of New Year’s Eve.

Thankfully, New Year’s Eve is on a Saturday, so you’ll have all of Sunday to recover.

If you and your friends want to spend the night out, here’s a number of special events going down in the Greater Lansing area.

Click through each event title for more information.

Great Gatsby Party at Stober’s Bar

Stober’s Bar in downtown Lansing is hosting a “The Great Gatsby” themed party that includes prizes for the best dressed man and woman. There will be a special selfie area with tons of props and special prices on bottles of champagne.

Winter Ball at Lansing Brewing Co.

Lansing Brewing Co. is hosting a ball for New Year’s Eve featuring a elaborate winter wonderland décor and music by DJ Face. You should dress fancy and be ready to sample champagne Jello shots, glittery cocktails and Lansing Brewing Co.’s special Ball Dropper beer.

New Year’s Eve with Caskey at The Junction

The Junction is a new venue located in the same building as Green Dot Stables on Clippert Street. The entertainment hub will be hosting an all-night party with music by rapper Caskey and a lineup of other artists including Basic, Double Homicide and Kenzo Reez.

Starfarm at The Nut House

Lansing’s favorite party band that plays hits from the ’80s is performing at The Nut House’s New Year’s Eve party. The party includes several drink specials, party favors and a midnight countdown and champagne toast.

Miranda & The M-80s at The Green Door

The Green Door is hosting a rock ‘n’ roll party for New Year’s Eve with the band Miranda & The M-80s. Music will go from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and there will be a champagne toast at the strike of midnight.

Double Wide Ride at The Double Clutch Bar

Fans of country rock will have a great time with the band Double Wide Ride at The Double Clutch Bar located in the Meridian Mall. The party will also have plenty of cocktails and food specials.

