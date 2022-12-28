Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Discussion: The areas TCU is a favorable matchup for Michigan
It’s finally the weekend we have all been waiting for and it’s safe to say that the past three weeks have felt like an eternity. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines play the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in Phoenix. This is the first meeting between the two programs, and to do that on college football’s biggest stage proves quite a unique way to start a series.
TCU Announces Special Mike Leach Tribute For Playoff Game
When the TCU Horned Frogs square off with the Michigan Wolverines in tomorrow's College Football Playoff semifinal, they'll do so in honor of a legendary coach. Paying tribute to Mike Leach, the college head coach of more than 20 years, the Horned Frogs will take the field with a Leach ...
Maize n Brew
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Fiesta Bowl against TCU
The Michigan Wolverines football program’s Twitter account on Friday night announced the uniform combo for the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on New Year’s Eve, and many old school Michigan fans should be happy. The Wolverines will be rocking the blue jersey and maize pants, along with maize accessories,...
FOX Sports
Bottom Line: The Michigan Wolverines are a real threat | THE HERD
It’s a big weekend for college football as both the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the College Football Championship. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Michigan odds ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the determination of their head coach John Harbaugh, who always seems to be striving to push this team. Klatt explains why this year's team may have the best offensive line in the country, as well as a competitive defensive one, and will be a real threat in the playoffs.
Maize n Brew
Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl features SEC officiating crew, Ohio State alum
The Fiesta Bowl is now less than 24 hours away — Michigan is set to square off against TCU in what should be a competitive game at State Farm Stadium. It’ll be the Big Ten going at it against the Big 12, and there will be an SEC officiating crew, per Football Zebras.
MLive.com
7 Great Lakes? TCU players know Michigan football, but what about the actual state?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The TCU football players have been studying the Michigan football team for weeks. But how much do they know about the state of Michigan?. As it turns out, not all that much. On Thursday, they were asked a handful of questions about the Mitten State. Among them:
Maize n Brew
After CMU loss, Michigan knows it needs to be better with Big Ten play restarting
There’s no sugarcoating it: the Michigan Wolverines suffered their most embarassing loss of the season Thursday night, as they fell at home to a Central Michigan team that was 4-8 entering the game. Team captain Jace Howard spoke to the media after the game, saying the Wolverines beat themselves...
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs TCU: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, previewing the other CFP semifinal
The first round of the College Football Playoff kicks off on New Year’s Eve, starting with the Michigan Wolverines taking on the TCU Horned Frogs. Michigan is coming off a win over the Purdue Boilermakers to earn the Big Ten Championship. On the other side, the Horned Frogs lost in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship for their first loss of the season.
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Clear Shot at the SEC
The TCU Horned Frogs have a Fiesta Bowl showdown looming against the Michigan Wolverines. The College Football Playoff semifinal is the biggest matchup to date for coach Sonny Dykes and the 12-1 Horned Frogs. When speaking with the press Thursday, Dykes appeared to have a chip on his shoulder ...
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: More than half of Michigan fans are confident heading into Fiesta Bowl
We are just a couple days away from the Michigan Wolverines’ second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. This time, standing in their way of a spot in the National Championship are the TCU Horned Frogs. Last week, we asked you a few questions for this week’s SB Nation Reacts...
Maize n Brew
Getting to know TCU with 247 Sports’ Dean Straka
The TCU Horned Frogs are a scrappy team that has silenced critics all season long. Their journey to the College Football Playoff has defied the odds in an improbable fashion. In this podcast, Maize n Brew catches up with Dean Straka from 247Sports to get more insight into the TCU program.
TCU, Georgia Pour Millions Into New Athletic Training Facilities
Two of the College Football Playoff’s participants have made significant investments in their training facilities to ensure that this season’s appearance is not their last. TCU recently announced it would begin a new project to renovate and expand its athletic facilities to the tune of an estimated $40...
Central Michigan stuns Michigan on late 3-pointer
Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points, Reggie Bass scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Central Michigan upset Michigan
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan
There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week. Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard. The Michigan Wolverines...
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale’s Fiesta Bowl press conference
With the offensive coordinators speaking to the media on Tuesday, Wednesday was the defense’s day in the limelight. Here are some noteworthy comments made by Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and defensive backs coach/co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale in their time with the media. Steve Clinkscale. How would you...
Dallas Observer
Looking for a Place To Catch the TCU Playoff Game? We Got You
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff format in 2014, a Texas team has never made it in. Fresh off a stellar 12–1 season that few saw coming, the TCU Horned Frogs will have an opportunity to play for college football’s ultimate prize. Win two games and get their name etched into history. Frogs will take on Big 10 champions, the Michigan Wolverines, at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner advancing to the National Championship game to play either the defending national champions Georgia or Ohio State.
Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable
Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
