Elizabeth City, NC

James Bennett Andrews, Sr. of Kill Devil Hill, December 30

James Bennett Andrews, Sr., 88, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Stedman, NC on November 24, 1934, he was the son of the late Lois Bennett Andrews and Edgar C. Andrews. The son of a Southern Baptist...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27

Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Jamie Alan Killen of Nags Head, December 25

Jamie Alan Killen, 75, of Nags Head, NC, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Norton, VA on October 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Olaf Killen. A member of Nags Head Church, Jamie often volunteered at various activities and duties around the church. He loved Beach Music, fishing, classic cars, cookouts, a good joke, shag dancing, reading, and rooting for the Dodgers, Nationals, and Redskins. He especially enjoyed the music of Bill Deal & Ammon Tharp with the Rhondels, and the Band of Oz (or any music he could shag to). Most importantly he valued spending time with his family and grandkids, and loved life on the Outer Banks.
NAGS HEAD, NC
David George Rhoads, December 29

David George Rhoads, age 90, passed away in Nags Head, NC December 29, 2022. Dave was born September 14, 1932 in Baltimore, MD and raised in Jarrettsville, MD along with his two brothers John (Jack) N. Rhoads and William (Bill) E. Rhoads who preceded Dave in death. In addition to his brother William, Dave was also predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Dunn Rhoads; and his parents, Jesse D. and Helen R. Rhoads.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Wayne T. Forehand of Hertford, December 28

Wayne Thad Forehand, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 14, 1957 to the late Cecil Thad Forehand and Janie Marie Sawyer Forehand. Retired from Parkway Ag, he previously worked for Assured Construction and also C & H Oyster Bar. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, and cooking at pig-pickings.
HERTFORD, NC
OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary presents Boating Skills and Seamanship Course

If you are serious about boating as an owner, worker, visitor of a boat owner, or just want to be comfortable aboard a vessel and learn more in-depth information, this is the class for you! The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Boating Skills and Seamanship course is a comprehensive course designed for both the experienced and the novice boater. The course consists of 6 three-hour lessons with in-depth knowledge on boating skills, such as:
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC

