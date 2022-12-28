Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
James Bennett Andrews, Sr. of Kill Devil Hill, December 30
James Bennett Andrews, Sr., 88, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Stedman, NC on November 24, 1934, he was the son of the late Lois Bennett Andrews and Edgar C. Andrews. The son of a Southern Baptist...
outerbanksvoice.com
Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
outerbanksvoice.com
Jamie Alan Killen of Nags Head, December 25
Jamie Alan Killen, 75, of Nags Head, NC, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Norton, VA on October 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Olaf Killen. A member of Nags Head Church, Jamie often volunteered at various activities and duties around the church. He loved Beach Music, fishing, classic cars, cookouts, a good joke, shag dancing, reading, and rooting for the Dodgers, Nationals, and Redskins. He especially enjoyed the music of Bill Deal & Ammon Tharp with the Rhondels, and the Band of Oz (or any music he could shag to). Most importantly he valued spending time with his family and grandkids, and loved life on the Outer Banks.
outerbanksvoice.com
David George Rhoads, December 29
David George Rhoads, age 90, passed away in Nags Head, NC December 29, 2022. Dave was born September 14, 1932 in Baltimore, MD and raised in Jarrettsville, MD along with his two brothers John (Jack) N. Rhoads and William (Bill) E. Rhoads who preceded Dave in death. In addition to his brother William, Dave was also predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Dunn Rhoads; and his parents, Jesse D. and Helen R. Rhoads.
outerbanksvoice.com
Wayne T. Forehand of Hertford, December 28
Wayne Thad Forehand, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 14, 1957 to the late Cecil Thad Forehand and Janie Marie Sawyer Forehand. Retired from Parkway Ag, he previously worked for Assured Construction and also C & H Oyster Bar. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, and cooking at pig-pickings.
JBLE Airman dies in Newport News motorcycle crash
Active-duty Joint Base Langley-Eustis Airman dies in off-base Newport News motorcycle crash, community mourns loss
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
Small Business Spotlight: Va Beach seafood joint hopes to bounce back in 2023
Deltonio and Sumiko Thompson opened Crabby Cali's location on Holland Road in 2018. The Army veteran and former Nightingale dispatcher say they're making some changes to help sales in the new year.
Many holding on to hope for answers in Codi Bigsby search
As 2023 approaches, many in Hampton Roads are still holding on to hope for answers in the search for Hampton toddler Codi Bigsby, who was reported missing on Jan. 31.
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd., Suffolk Police investigate
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd. near Brighton Elementary School, Suffolk Police investigating
Police search for suspect in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
Man arrested in connection to several recent burglaries in Norfolk
Thursday around 7:15 p.m., Norfolk police responded to a burglary alarm at Big Al’s Mufflers & Brakes located at 287 E. Little Creek Road.
Victim of Christmas Eve homicide on W. Pembroke Ave. identified: Hampton Police
Victim of Christmas Eve homicide on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton identified, according to Hampton Police
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?
If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary presents Boating Skills and Seamanship Course
If you are serious about boating as an owner, worker, visitor of a boat owner, or just want to be comfortable aboard a vessel and learn more in-depth information, this is the class for you! The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Boating Skills and Seamanship course is a comprehensive course designed for both the experienced and the novice boater. The course consists of 6 three-hour lessons with in-depth knowledge on boating skills, such as:
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
