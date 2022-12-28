Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘Fans Hate Us,’ Sullivan Has Postgame Talk
4-2. Then they were hanging on after yielding a late third-period goal. Then they were tied after giving up a late third-period power-play goal. And then … they lost in OT. It was their sixth loss in eight OT games this season, but that wasn’t the focus. The focus was the Penguins’ disappearance after the first period, which allowed Detroit to rally for overtime. The focus was the mental mistakes, turnovers, and lax coverages.
The Hockey Writers
3 Penguins Trade Candidates as Changes Expected
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of many teams expected to be active on the trade market before the March 3 trade deadline. General manager Ron Hextall showed the fan base last summer that he’s willing to wheel and deal to improve his hockey club and Pens fans can expect much of the same now that the holiday roster freeze is behind us.
Is it Ty Smith Time? Penguins Promote Smith, Caggiula from WBS
Is it time for Ty Smith? The Pittsburgh Penguins made more than a couple of housekeeping moves on Wednesday. The team placed Josh Archibald on IR retroactively to Dec. 18 and Ryan Poehling on IR retroactively to Dec. 20. However, the bigger news lies in the Penguins’ recalls from the WBS Penguins.
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
Bedeviled: New Jersey Stifles Penguins’ Power Play in 4-2 Win
New Jersey is the latest opponent to drop an organic puck into the Pittsburgh Penguins’ holiday punch bowl. The Devils defeated them, 4-2, at PPG Paints Arena Friday night, extending the Penguins’ skid to close out 2022 to 0-2-2. A victory would have allowed the Penguins to tie...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
Detroit News
Derek Lalonde has mixed emotions as Red Wings visit blizzard-ravaged Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — Derek Lalonde doesn't hide his feelings about western New York. The Red Wings' coach was born in upstate New York, has a lot of family and friends in the area, and of course loves the Buffalo Bills. So it's always special when the Red Wings play...
FOX Sports
Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Yardbarker
Capitals look to start new streak vs. Canadiens
The Washington Capitals will look for a bounce-back win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Capitals ended a five-game winning streak when they fell 4-3 in overtime to the visiting Ottawa Senators on Thursday. The Canadiens were hammered 7-2 by the host Florida Panthers on Thursday for their season-high fourth straight loss, with the past three coming in regulation.
Yardbarker
It’s Past Time for the Penguins To Sit Brian Dumoulin
PITTSBURGH - The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned for Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin. Coming off major knee surgery, Dumoulin was looking to return to the form he showed earlier in his career as the Penguins top shutdown defenseman. That hasn't happened. The Penguins moved Dumoulin down in...
Metro Battle — Penguins vs. Devils, Game 36: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It has not been a good refire to the 2022-23 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6). After the NHL holiday break, the Penguins completed what coach Mike Sullivan termed “maybe the worst game of the season,” and 24 hours later, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT loss. They have lost four of their last five games.
