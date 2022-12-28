Read full article on original website
Steelers’ Franco Harris Tells Amazing Stories About His Airport Statue Just Hours Before His Death
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle, Cam Heyward, hosts a podcast called Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. Just one day before the tragic, sudden passing of Steelers great, Franco Harris, he joined Heyward to film a show. Harris regaled Heyward and the listeners with stories of that amazing ’70’s team. He also shared insight into some of the honors that have been bestowed upon him because of the part he played in that history.
Steelers Announce News of John Rooney’s Death; 1 of 5 of Art Rooney’s Sons
The legend goes that back in the 1920’s, The Chief liked to gamble on horses and was quite successful at it. Since gambling was illegal in Pennsylvania, he frequently traveled to New York to bet. On one such trip, he met with Giants owner, Tim Mara. Mara was a bookmaker and Rooney was known to read his racing columns. Mara sold Rooney on a horse and Rooney placed a substantial bet. At the time, Rooney’s wife was pregnant and Rooney told Mara that if the child was a boy, he would name it Tim in his honor.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
John Rooney, son of Steelers founder, dies at 83
John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Arthur J. Rooney Sr., has died. The brother of former Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, and a minority shareholder in the team, John Rooney was one of five children of Art, who founded the team in 1933. John Rooney was 83. Late Wednesday morning,...
NFL World Praying For Steelers Ownership This Week
John Rooney, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr., died at age 83. The team confirmed his passing Wednesday after the New York Giants previously shared the news and expressed their condolences on Twitter. "Uncle John was kind and generous [to] everyone," his nephew, Jim Rooney, wrote on...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Longtime NFL Franchise Minority Owner Has Died
Steelers minority owner John Rooney passed away at this week at the age of 83. He was the son of team founder Arthur J. Rooney. Rooney grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from North Catholic High School. He was a former member of the Steelers' Board of Directors. At one...
Tim Benz: Why Mike Tomlin is so enthusiastic about flexed kickoff vs. Baltimore
Of course, Mike Tomlin is going to hop on a chance to leverage an emotional advantage in his team’s favor. Especially against the Baltimore Ravens. Especially with his franchise’s playoff fate hanging by a thread. When word broke that the Steelers-Ravens game got flexed from a 1 p.m....
Players, coaches agree: Steelers-Ravens deserves reputation as NFL’s most physical
The time over which Steelers-Ravens is referenced as among the most — if not the most — physical and hardest-hitting rivalry in football can be measured not in years but by the decade. From television play-by-play announcers to the talking-head commentators on cable, the hype machine has promoted...
Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired
Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either that news was broken to the players by members of the organization, or it's all theoretical and just a belief that the guys in the locker room can see the writing on the wall.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Steelers-Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup in Week 17 of the NFL. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 16. The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Ravens took down the Atlanta Falcons in their weekend matchup. Here's everything...
thecomeback.com
Former Steelers great comments on famous big hit
The rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens engulfed the NFL in the late 2000s. The AFC North rivals battled in the name of defense often, which produced violent results at times. Famously, one play sticks out from their biggest confrontation. And recently, the Steeler who leveled a Raven in that hit reflected on that famed tackle.
Franco Harris, blueberries and the world's biggest Steelers fan
ESPN senior writer (and Steelers fan) Alyssa Roenigk on her 17-year friendship with her childhood idol, Franco Harris.
