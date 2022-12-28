The legend goes that back in the 1920’s, The Chief liked to gamble on horses and was quite successful at it. Since gambling was illegal in Pennsylvania, he frequently traveled to New York to bet. On one such trip, he met with Giants owner, Tim Mara. Mara was a bookmaker and Rooney was known to read his racing columns. Mara sold Rooney on a horse and Rooney placed a substantial bet. At the time, Rooney’s wife was pregnant and Rooney told Mara that if the child was a boy, he would name it Tim in his honor.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO