Allentown, PA

Younger brother fired gun in ‘tragic accidental shooting’ of 11-year-old boy in Allentown, DA says

By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
LehighValleyLive.com

11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Autopsy complete in 11-year-old boy's shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An autopsy was completed on the 11-year-old boy who was shot in an Allentown home on Tuesday evening. The incident happened when the boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man accused of ‘violently assaulting’ his girlfriend

Editors Note: This article as been updated with the correction that the suspect was released on bail. EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he was found “violently assaulting” his girlfriend in a Monroe County home. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
sauconsource.com

Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police

A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
RIEGELSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Police search for 4 suspects in connection with Hunting Park shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting in Hunting Park on Monday. They say the shooting happened on the 4200 block of North Reese Street around 7:15 p.m.On Thursday, police released surveillance video showing three suspects. Authorities say at least one of the three suspects was shooting at two people in a vehicle while the fourth suspect was the driver of the getaway car.The two victims in their 30s were sitting in a parked car when the three suspects opened fire through the car's window. The victims were not hit by the gunfire. Police say one of the victims suffered minor cuts from glass and was taken to Temple Hospital.The suspects fled after the victims exited the car and ran away. Officials say the suspects' vehicle was last seen near the 4300 block of North Fairhill Street.Police are asking you to not approach the suspects but call 911 instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with strangling stepson

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman they say strangled her stepson after an argument over a vape pen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were informed by Monroe County Children and Youth Services of a teen victim at a home in Chestnut Hill Township. Police say on December 18 around […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. man, 28, arrested in deaths of 4 University of Idaho students

This story has been updated with the suspect’s name and corrected age. Police in Monroe County Pa., have arrested a man in the fatal stabbings of four sleeping students at the University of Idaho last month. The killings discovered Nov. 13 at the off-campus apartment house shocked people across...
MOSCOW, ID
