Younger brother fired gun in ‘tragic accidental shooting’ of 11-year-old boy in Allentown, DA says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting in Hunting Park on Monday. They say the shooting happened on the 4200 block of North Reese Street around 7:15 p.m.On Thursday, police released surveillance video showing three suspects. Authorities say at least one of the three suspects was shooting at two people in a vehicle while the fourth suspect was the driver of the getaway car.The two victims in their 30s were sitting in a parked car when the three suspects opened fire through the car's window. The victims were not hit by the gunfire. Police say one of the victims suffered minor cuts from glass and was taken to Temple Hospital.The suspects fled after the victims exited the car and ran away. Officials say the suspects' vehicle was last seen near the 4300 block of North Fairhill Street.Police are asking you to not approach the suspects but call 911 instead.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO