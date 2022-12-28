Younger brother fired gun in ‘tragic accidental shooting’ of 11-year-old boy in Allentown, DA says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Autopsy complete in 11-year-old boy's shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An autopsy was completed on the 11-year-old boy who was shot in an Allentown home on Tuesday evening. The incident happened when the boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.
Man accused of ‘violently assaulting’ his girlfriend
Editors Note: This article as been updated with the correction that the suspect was released on bail. EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he was found “violently assaulting” his girlfriend in a Monroe County home. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around […]
DA: Boy, 11, accidentally shot by younger brother while visiting relatives in Allentown
A tragic series of events led to the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, investigators say.
Philadelphia police: 1 in custody after 'suspicious' death in Overbrook
Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in the Overbrook section of the city.
sauconsource.com
Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police
A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
Video: Police search for 4 suspects in connection with Hunting Park shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting in Hunting Park on Monday. They say the shooting happened on the 4200 block of North Reese Street around 7:15 p.m.On Thursday, police released surveillance video showing three suspects. Authorities say at least one of the three suspects was shooting at two people in a vehicle while the fourth suspect was the driver of the getaway car.The two victims in their 30s were sitting in a parked car when the three suspects opened fire through the car's window. The victims were not hit by the gunfire. Police say one of the victims suffered minor cuts from glass and was taken to Temple Hospital.The suspects fled after the victims exited the car and ran away. Officials say the suspects' vehicle was last seen near the 4300 block of North Fairhill Street.Police are asking you to not approach the suspects but call 911 instead.
Woman charged with strangling stepson
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a woman they say strangled her stepson after an argument over a vape pen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were informed by Monroe County Children and Youth Services of a teen victim at a home in Chestnut Hill Township. Police say on December 18 around […]
Forks Twp. man allegedly pulls gun on 7-Eleven clerk he knew
A Forks Township man is accused of pulling a gun on a 7-Eleven clerk in Northampton County, and then fleeing on an electric bicycle. Isaiah Lamar Walker, of the 4200 block of Shadowstone Drive in the township, wasn’t trying to rob the store, Upper Nazareth Township police said. Walker knew the victim and pulled out a gun during an argument with her, police said.
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby
Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.
Person Of Interest Bryan Kohberger In Idaho Students' Murders Arrested In Poconos
A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested in Monroe County, PA, authorities said.Bryan Kohberger, age 28, was arrested in Albrightsville, near the Pocono Mountains, on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the City of Moscow Police Department on Fac…
Bucks County Woman Killed In Northampton County Crash On Xmas Day: Coroner
A Bucks County woman has died after being hit by a car in Northampton County on Christmas Day, officials say. Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville Borough, was rushed to the emergency room at St. Luke's Hospital's Anderson Campus on Dec. 25 after being struck by a car near mile marker 3.6 on State Route 33, said county Coroner Zachary Lysek.
LehighValleyLive.com
Pa. man, 28, arrested in deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
This story has been updated with the suspect’s name and corrected age. Police in Monroe County Pa., have arrested a man in the fatal stabbings of four sleeping students at the University of Idaho last month. The killings discovered Nov. 13 at the off-campus apartment house shocked people across...
Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown, Pa.
Police are investigating after a juvenile died from a gunshot wound in Allentown on Tuesday night.
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills Pennsylvania Driver
An 80-year-old man died from Carbon Monoxide poisoning following a Wednesday evening crash in Northampton County, authorities said.The crash occurred on Route 512 (Moorestown Road) at Broad Road in Bushkill Township just after 5:55 p.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said.Michael A. Delv…
ID Sought For Person Of Interest After Trenton Woman's Body Found Along NJ Highway On Christmas
Authorities have released a photo of a person of interest in the tragic case involving Stephanie Carmody, the 31-year-old Trenton woman who was found dead along a New Jersey highway on Christmas night. Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership...
Man tried to blow up worship hall before killing wife, himself on Christmas: police
DENVER (AP) — A man who put three failed explosive devices inside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver before killing his wife and himself there on Christmas morning is suspected of causing an explosion at a union building, police said Wednesday. Shortly before Sunday’s murder-suicide,...
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Man charged with murder in Center City Philadelphia hotel shooting
Investigators say the suspect forced his way into the victim's room inside the Sheraton hotel in Center City on Christmas Day.
