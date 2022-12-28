OMG, when bill burst n and began to cry and act so whimsy I could not stop laughing and when sheila layed her head on his shoulder I threw up n my mouth. The writers have had many repetitive set backs and writing blocks to their creative juices but this recent episode is the most ridiculous and comedic stunt to date. Dare I say someone who calls themselves writers needs to re-evaluate their skills,OR LACK THERE OF
This show is getting so so ridiculous. How did Sheila reach bull what made her go to him ? What a ridiculous statement. If this continue we will not watch this show any longer. Does not make sense
Shelia and Bill just whyyyyy they could have wrote bill and Thomas team up thomas getz his own fashion house and go against forrester creations write something like that this Shelia and Bill horrible
Comments / 23