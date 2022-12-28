ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TennisBuzz.net

Martina Navratilova on Noami Osaka: ‘Forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything else’

By Courtney Pledger
TennisBuzz.net
TennisBuzz.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tngLN_0jwngCyb00

Martina Navratilova believes the former world No. 1 has stretched herself too thin.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova thinks that Naomi Osaka’s ventures outside of tennis are largely to blame for the 25-year-olds recent poor form.

Osaka was last seen in September at the Japan Open which she was forced to withdraw from due to an abdominal injury and fans are eagerly awaiting her return.

Osaka burst onto the scene a little under a decade ago and has enjoyed notable success, reaching the world No. 1 spot and bagging four Grand Slams along the way.

However, the past two years have been something of a disappointment for Osaka as she has openly struggled with her mental health and various injuries, causing her to plummet to her current ranking of No. 42 in the world.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Recently announced as the highest-paid female athlete of all time, a significant amount of Osaka’s time is taken up by her endorsements and it is this, according to Navratilova, that is the problem.

‘’She’s a very unique case, in every way. So maybe you need to deal with it uniquely,’’ Navratilova said. ‘’Maybe she doesn’t have to play all those matches, but she certainly has to play more than she has played.

‘’With her, it seems to be the forces outside tennis are affecting her more than anything else. It’s baked in. How she’s set up her life with all those outside interests and influences and demands on her time greater than anybody else.

‘’If her priority is tennis, then step back a little bit. You don’t have to do it all. It has to suck your energy away from tennis.

‘’I’m all for broadening your horizons - I was never a one-trick pony - but tennis came first. It doesn’t mean training harder, necessarily, but maybe sometimes doing nothing at all. Put your feet up or go to the beach.’’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram , and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here .

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page

Comments / 7

Jorge
14h ago

who cares really about a washed up Japanese player who is not even in the top 40 in the world? can we spend some time promoting American women like #3 pegula or #8 gauff who actually deserve the attention of the American press?

Reply
5
Mystery Meat
14h ago

when was the last time she actually played tennis? all we ever see her doing now is crying to anyone with a microphone or webcam about how hard she has it. she has the skills, but does not have the heart or mental fortitude of a champion.

Reply
2
Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
StyleCaster

Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Distractify

Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
ringsidenews.com

Summer Rae Mesmerizes In Cheeky White Underwear Bedroom Photo Drop

Summer Rae was one of the mainstays of the women’s division in the early to mid-2010s. Her time in the company did not long, as she left back in 2017 and honed her craft in other avenues. Rae also loves working as a model, and so it is not a big surprise that she decided to share another thirst trap for fans recently.
AFP

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles  -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
TennisBuzz.net

TennisBuzz.net

New York, NY
57
Followers
131
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily tennis coverage: Breaking news, live scores, feature content and more from the ATP Tour, WTA Tour and all four Grand Slams.

 https://tennisbuzz.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy