Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Radio Ink
Taylor Swift Hits Milestone on Billboard Radio Chart
Taylor Swift is known for topping the charts with her catchy pop and country songs somewhat rooted in her personal relationships — songs that have won her several awards over the last few years. Those songs have helped Swift become the first artist to top Billboard’s Radio Songs chart...
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success
Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star. “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music, you’re niche and we don’t...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Hudson, Common Continue to Spark Romance Rumors
Jennifer Hudson and Common are sparking even more romance rumors after Common was spotted picking Hudson up from her talk show on Sunday. The pair is starring together in an upcoming movie called Breathe. Jennifer Hudson, Common Rumored to Be Dating. Over the summer, rumors swirled that Hudson and Common...
Patti LaBelle Almost Recorded One of Whitney Houston’s Biggest Hits
Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You" was a bigger hit than Dolly Parton's original. Parton offered the song to other artists before it reached Houston.
thesource.com
SOURCE LATINO: Daddy Yankee’s ‘Legendaddy’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Top Latin Albums Chart
Daddy Yankee’s farewell tour was highly successful. The legendary star’s La Ultima Vuelta World Tour was the second-biggest tour by a Latin artist in history, grossing $198 million. Daddy Yankee concluded his tour at Miami’s FTX Arena on Thursday (Dec. 22), bringing in $197.8 million and 1.9 million...
‘She Doesn’t Understand Music’: Mariah Carey Trashed By Co-Writer Of ‘All I Want For Christmas,’ Accuses Her Of Improperly Taking All The Credit For Smash Hit
Mariah Carey’s co-writer and co-producer on her smash All I Want For Christmas has come out swinging against the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer’s former collaborator, Walter Afanasieff, revealed his feelings during an interview on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast. Afanasieff accused Carey of pushing a “tall tale” about the song for the past decade. He said while she claimed to have written the song as a child on her Casio keyboard— they actually put it together after working on her 1999 album Music Box. “We were both on the same page about how we wrote...
Finneas Addresses Billie Eilish’s 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Watch: Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford. Finneas just wants Billie Eilish to be happier than ever. The musician addressed a social media user who criticized his sister Billie's relationship with Jesse Rutherford, who is 10 years her senior. The person reposted one of Finneas' TikToks and wrote, "Your sister's dating a 31 year old man and your music is s--tty."
Music producer remembers moment with Whitney Houston that scared him
Grammy Award-winning music producer Clive Davis sits down with CNN's Don Lemon to discuss singer Whitney Houston's career and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," the new film about Houston that he produced.
Mariah Carey Has Some Famous Exes — But Who Is She Dating Now?
Whoever is doing Mariah Carey's PR is a genius. Is it you, Kris Jenner? That TikTok from Halloween to Christmas had us gasping. The branding of the reigning Queen of Christmas is perfection. Add in her special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! and we have the perfect Christmas package.
Coachella 2023 Line-up Buzz Sees BLACKPINK, SZA, and More Tipped as Headliners
BLACKPINK, SZA, and Rihanna are just some of the big names rumored to be performing at Coachella 2023.
John Mayer Opens Up About His ‘Womanizer’ Past and Current Dating Life
With Speak Now (Taylor's Version) all but announced, John Mayer is desperately attempting to preempt the “Dear John” allegations. Or maybe he's just feeling reflective. On the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, the Sob Rock singer, long characterized as something of a Hollywood Lothario, opened up about his current romantic life: “Dating is no longer a codified activity for me,” he said, per Page Six. “It doesn’t exist in a kind of…it’s not patterned anymore.” That pattern, you may recall, included pairing up with A-listers like Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Katy Perry. Oh, and being allegedly disrespectful to Jessica Simpson.
NME
Robbie Williams says he sees “a lot” of himself in Harry Styles
Robbie Williams has discussed the music and performance of Harry Styles, saying he sees “a lot” of himself in the pop star. The singer was speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 when asked about a number of the next generation of pop stars. “You know when...
Mariah Carey breaks Spotify record for most streamed song in a single day
Mariah Carey has set a Spotify streaming record for the track with the most plays in a single day.On Saturday 24 December, Carey’s 1994 festive hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You”, was streamed on the service 21.273 million times.As it stands, that is the most times a song has been streamed on Spotify worldwide in a single 24-hour period.Up until this recent Christmas Eve, that title was held by Adele’s 2021 comeback track “Easy On Me”, which received 19.747 million streams in a single day. At the time of writing, Carey’s song remains at the top of...
Watch: SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser
SZA released a preview of her music video for "Kill Bill," a song from her album "SOS."
netflixjunkie.com
“Age gap is…” – Therapists Deconstruct Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s Relationship
Billie Eilish has the tendency to make headlines no matter what she does. Whether winning Grammys and Oscars, topping Billboard, becoming the singer of the year, or dating someone ten years older, Eilish always gets the world talking. The Ocean Eyes singer is often compared to another talented female artist who earned accolades far beyond her years, Taylor Swift. Being musical geniuses is not the only thing that unifies Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. Eilish has often called T Swift an inspiration, but the Internet has quite a few jokes up its sleeve.
The Weeknd teases a new video for his song, 'Is There Someone Else'
The Weeknd teases a new music video for the song "Is There Someone Else" from his "Dawn FM" album released a year ago
netflixjunkie.com
Reliving Childhood: Throwback to Billie Eilish Stuffing a Ukelele Inside Her Mouth With Ease
While Billie Eilish may be known for her deep and dark songs, the singer has a rather colorful personality. The Gen-Z singer has won several Grammys at a young age. But she takes great pride in showing off her candid side with her fans and living her simple life as well. The No Time to Die singer also makes sure to stay in touch with them through the process as well.
