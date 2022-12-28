Read full article on original website
Otis Simpson
Otis Simpson, 78, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
David McClellan
David McClellan, 51, of El Dorado passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Magnolia. David was born March 12, 1971, in Magnolia to Margaret Annette and James Fort McClellan. David loved surprise visits from his children, duck hunting, working on vehicles, and having fun with family and friends. David was...
Samantha Black celebrates five years at Peoples Bank
Samantha Black, Loan Compliance specialist, is celebrating five years with Peoples Bank. "Samantha's positive attitude and willingness to learn make her a good fit in our loan compliance department. She accepts new responsibilities with determination, and we can count on her to get the job done. Additionally, she is kind and supportive to everyone. We are so glad to have her on our team," said Mary Fowler, CEO.
COVID-19 numbers hold steady
COVID-19 case numbers remained unchanged due to a reporting lag by the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,526. Total Active Cases: 39. No change since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,383. Total...
Collision in Hope kills driver, injures another
Robert Chism, 59, of Nashville was killed about 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle wreck on the northwest side of Hope. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Chism was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 278, just west of the Arkansas 32 intersection. His vehicle crossed...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, December 29, 2022: Plenty of home construction space in Magnolia
Several years ago, one of our friends described Magnolia as “landlocked,” in the context that there weren’t many places inside the highways that surround the town in which new housing construction was possible or desirable. The statement wasn’t really true then, and it’s certainly not true now. The city government has had dozens of dilapidated structures torn down and many more will be eliminated in the future. “Tear down and rebuilt” happens all the time. We think of what used to exist at the current Dollar General and Rocketfast sites, and at Holiday Inn Express and Walgreen’s on East Main, as positive developments along a major city street. The condemnation/demolition work has, over time, produced half-blocks and even whole blocks of vacant land, especially on the south side of Magnolia, that are ready for new housing construction. Can’t happen? Won’t happen? Well why not, Magnolia? The city has spent large sums of money in recent years to improve water and sewer service, streets and sidewalks on the south side of town. There’s a substantial amount of property on the south side where nice, small subdivisions could be built. Land costs should be reasonable. Potential homeowners should demand and lenders should support new single-family home construction on the south side. There would be no better stabilizing event in Magnolia than the construction of new, middle- to upper-income homes in Magnolia south of Main Street.
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties, up in Union County, and unchanged in Lafayette County on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,516. Total Active Cases:...
Wetter weather, warmer temperatures in the Magnolia forecast
Severe thunderstorms are forecast for South Arkansas on Thursday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that at 2:45 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Taylor to near Benton to near Waskom. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts...
SAU will honor championship sports programs
Southern Arkansas University Athletics has announced that "Night of Champions" which will honor the department's three championship teams from Spring 2022. Each of the teams will receive championship rings at 5 p.m. Saturday, January 21 inside Grand Hall of the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center. Family, friends and...
Thanks for raising awareness about domestic violence in Columbia County
Thank you so much for your recent magnoliareporter.com poll where you asked your readers to share their experiences regarding domestic violence. We know that discussing this topic can be extremely difficult for people, requiring a level of vulnerability and self-reflection that can be painful for readers. We appreciate that so many of our community members shared their experience and showed the all too frequent occurrence of domestic violence in our community.
North Louisiana railroad receives $1.5 million grant
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a North Louisiana project will receive a $1.5 million grant under the Class II and III Rail Infrastructure Improvement Program. WATCO’s Louisiana Southern Railroad (LAS) will get money for track, rail, and bridge upgrades between Hodge and Gibsland. The Louisiana...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Travel by rail
All of you people complaining about airline travel this holiday season, we hear you. We’d much rather travel by train. The problem is that America’s rail passenger system is Third World. The distance between TexARKana and Chicago is just under 800 miles. It takes Amtrak’s Texas Eagle 16 hours to travel this distance, if there are no unusual delays. China’s modern trains travel the same distance in about four hours. By the time one drives two hours to get to Little Rock to arrive an hour before departure, flies for 2-3 hours, leaves O’Hare airport and travels another 1-2 hours to a final destination, train travel at 200+ mph would be competitive. And the comparative luxury of train travel makes travel by rail a no-brainer. At least, if you live in China, Japan or Europe. There’s a big push happening to institute rail passenger service from Dallas to Atlanta, which would open stations across North Louisiana and make Southern, Florida and East Coast rail travel much more accessible to South Arkansas. It’s not the best solution but it’s a start.
