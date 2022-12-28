ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shively, KY

A local climate action group helped a church save money and decrease its carbon footprint, and it wants to help others too

Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUW6m_0jwnfrgp00

St. Stephen United Church of Christ in Shively spent more than $10,000 on their energy bills last winter.The church has a sprawling campus that includes a sanctuary, kitchen, classrooms and a gym. They all get a lot of use from the community, but Church Treasurer Linda Leanheart said they needed to find a way to keep costs down.Since the pandemic, churches like theirs have been losing members and donations, she said. Last year, the New Century Fellowship Christian Church began worshiping at St. Stephen and sharing resources.Seniors walk around the gym for exercise, students practice sports, adults receive workforce development training; there’s choir practice, and of course, Sunday worship.“We don’t want to spend all our money on LG&E. We don’t want to do that. We want to be a church that is for the community,” Leanheart said.So the church went looking for a solution. They received a grant from Kentucky Interfaith Power & Light and in turn, brought in the Louisville Climate Action Network to perform an energy audit. They found holes in the building where air was leaking out, outdated heating units, uninsulated pipes, old lighting and several other inefficiencies.“And one of the main things were these thermostats, because people would come in and turn them up and not pay any attention,” Leanheart said.So far, they’ve upgraded a dozen thermostats with timers, Wi-Fi and limits on how cool or hot a room can get. These and other simple fixes, combined with behavioral changes, have helped the church lower its bills.“Our bills from last year were over $1,500 and now they are down to $700 so we are just thrilled,” Leanheart said.Climate scientists say we’ve got to cut our carbon emissions essentially in half by 2030 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Energy efficiency improvements are the low-hanging fruit of climate action, executive director of Louisville Climate Action Network and licensed engineer Sarah Lynn Cunningham said.Cunningham likes to say there’s no silver bullet to solving climate change.“The good news is there is silver buckshot, and there is silver buckshot that every one of us can shoot at this problem and help make the world a better place,” she said.Since 2020, Cunningham said her organization has thought of how it can help better serve the community, including improving outcomes for parts that have seen historic injustices, like redlining and other forms of systemic racism.To do their small part to improve equity, Cunningham said that beginning in January, the Louisville Climate Action Network will offer grants for its services to six to eight local nonprofits that primarily serve Black and Brown communities in Louisville.“And then that way we are helping others who are in the social services business to increase equity amongst folks in our community, but we are doing it in a way that uses our expertise and we are doing it for people who otherwise wouldn’t get services in that area,” she said.Those interested in applying can fill out a form on the Louisville Climate Action Network website.This story has been updated.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Louisville Water rate to slightly increase starting Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water customers will see a slight increase on their monthly bills starting Jan. 1. The company announced in November that the move to raise rates is an effort to help offset increased costs to keep the city's drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

$70 million mixed-use development planned for 13-story Smoketown building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A redevelopment project is in the works for a long-vacant building that towers over Smoketown,according to Louisville Business First. Local firm Beargrass Development is planning to convert the 13-story Merchant's Ice Tower structure, located at 801 Logan St., into an office building with a retail component.
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Kentucky City Is Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year

The new year is almost here and it's time to plan your New Year's Eve celebration. WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year. The website states, "To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the time of year when many of us pause to give thanks. That is something the founder of Mister “P” Express says he does every day. Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P” Express, in Jeffersonville 35 years ago. He calls his life a Cinderella story.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WHAS11

REAL ID licensing office in Elizabethtown closed

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Some Kentuckians in Elizabethtown will need to reschedule their REAL ID appointments because the only place in the area to receive them has suddenly closed. The Driver Licensing Region Office in Elizabethtown announced they are closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A REAL ID KY Facebook post...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley

Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Public Media

Louisville Public Media

Louisville, KY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From Louisville Public Media, Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://www.lpm.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy