Backpacker's Microbudget Day in Bangkok Is Pretty Impressive

By Kathleen Joyce
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KW60t_0jwnfnP900

You can travel in Thailand for really cheap if you know how to stay thrifty!

Many backpackers boast about seeing the world on an affordable budget, but many people consider that achievement easier said than done. Just how cheap can you make your international adventure? Well, if you know where to go and how to spend, it turns out that you really can see the world on a microbudget.

To illustrate this point, budget backpacker @anniewoolridge tallied up what she spent during one day exploring Bangkok, Thailand. When we saw the total, our jaws dropped- it was even cheaper than we'd guessed!

View the original article to see embedded media.

So a full day of exploring Thailand's capital city and enjoying the local cuisine came out to £11.65 for Annie. Converting those numbers to USD, that total comes out to $14.02- under $15 for everything, including accommodations. Now that's seriously impressive.

Of course, Annie admits that it's tough to stick to her lean budget at times. "It’s tough sometimes! Especially when you’re surrounded by others spending more. This was a good day but it allows me to travel longer!" she expounded in the comments. Travelers can obviously spend more if their budget allows, but Annie's sparse spending proves that it can be done on a microbudget if that's all you can afford.

"It’s the flights there that are putting me off. I don’t have a thousand pounds," admitted @brandonrobinsonn04. "I found one way for £344 [$413]! With Gulf Air. Use Sky Scanner in advance and try to visit in the off season for really low rates," Annie recommended. Naturally, rates might be different flying from the US, but using apps like Sky Scanner and traveling in the off season are still helpful tips no matter where in the world you are.

Bangkok is a city that's particularly friendly to budget travelers.  "There is so much to see/do for free and there is so many food options on a budget in Bangkok. Loved it," @laviedelauv chimed in. But no matter where you want to go in the world, as long as you do your research and prepare for your trip, you'd be surprised how far you can go on a tight budget!

