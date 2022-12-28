A smear of orange and yellow spreads across a gray-blue evening sky as the sun begins its slow descent over Round Top. Surveying the picture-perfect display over a small pond and his expansive yard, a local utters what’s become a familiar chorus around these parts.“Yeah, Round Top is the new Jackson Hole.”His declaration isn’t far off. But how did a quaint Texas town with an official population that averages between 93 and 99 become analogous to the celebrity-packed city in Wyoming?Credit — or blame (if you’re a Round Top native) — the wildly popular Round Top Antiques Show, which draws...

