Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes could rest on 3rd string QB in Week 18
The Miami Dolphins are now 8-8 on the season after dropping their fifth consecutive game to the New England Patriots
Jaguars 31, Texans 3: 5 Observations on Convincing Week 17 Win
The Jaguars are one win away from making the playoffs after their dominant performance against the Texans on Sunday; but what all did we see, exactly?
49ers edge Raiders in OT for 9th consecutive win
Robbie Gould made a 23-yard field goal with 6:53 left in overtime and the San Francisco 49ers extended their winning streak to nine games with a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday
Watch: Fran McCaffery Penn St. Postgame
Iowa Coach Discusses Sunday's Setback in State College
