geekwire.com

Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company

Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
WASHINGTON STATE
Phone Arena

Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts

Look, we're not going to lie to you, it's certainly not unusual to see the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sold at "special" prices by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Samsung itself. But you probably didn't expect to be able to maximize your savings (with no strings attached) at the very last minute before Christmas.
Phone Arena

Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low

If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
Android Police

Google's Pixel 6a is $300 with same-day shipping for last-minute shoppers

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel 6a is still available for just $300 and even at this late date, there's a very good chance you'll get it before Christmas rolls around — if you place your order in a timely manner.
BGR.com

MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 shows iPhone is losing ground

With 2022 coming to an end, YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his annual Smartphone Awards. After testing many smartphones throughout the year, MKBHD has selected the best phones in eight different categories, which are:. Best Big Phone. Best Small Phone. Best Camera System. Best Battery. The Design Award. Value Award. Bust...
Cult of Mac

Momax power station packs 6 ports, 100W of power and wireless charging

It’s a total drag when your iPhone, iPad or other device runs low on power and you don’t have a way to charge it — or your charger is old and slow but you don’t have much time. That’s when the new Momax 100W 6-Port Charging Station comes in super handy.
960 The Ref

Microsoft tablet boxes from Best Buy stuffed with roofing shingles, family says

BOSTON — A Boston family was left confused and without a gift on Christmas, when they opened a box expecting to find a new tablet but found roofing shingles instead. Michael Webster told WFXT that his brother had purchased the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at a Best Buy in Boston’s South Bay and intended the tablet as a gift for his wife. When they opened presents after Christmas, they discovered there was no tablet inside the box, but rather roofing shingles.
Business Insider

How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint

If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Android Authority

Redmi K60 series announced: Redmi phones finally get wireless charging

The phones also bring powerful chipsets, big batteries, and a couple of interesting variants. The Redmi K series has long been the phone line of choice for people who want flagship power on a budget. Some of these handsets get released outside China, either as Redmi K phones, Poco devices, or with a different brand name altogether. So they can often be a sign of things to come in global markets.
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's Mac Studio is on sale for $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Shoppers looking for Mac deals can find a year-end blowout bargain on Apple's Mac Studio from Adorama, now $154 off. Plus, get $30 off AppleCare. Apple released the Mac Studio in March 2022, and...
PC Magazine

Ikea Vappeby Review

The $69.99 Ikea Vappeby—like the company's Symfonisk Picture Frame ($199)—does more than just play music; it's also a decent accent light. As a Bluetooth speaker, it pumps out reasonably rich bass depth and offers useful Spotify Tap support. And, as an LED lamp, it's sufficiently bright and durable to accompany you on most outdoor trips. The primarily plastic build doesn’t inspire confidence, and we wish there were a companion app, but it's still a worthwhile purchase for people who value versatility above all else in their audio products. If you want a traditional speaker with more colorful lighting features, the Tribit StormBox Blast ($199.99) is a strong (though considerably pricier) choice with excellent sound. We’re also fans of the plainer, but budget-friendly and highly customizable, Anker Soundcore Mini 3 ($39.99).
Apple Insider

Sell your used iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac for cash & get a 10% bonus

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Got a new device for the holidays? It's time to trade in your used Apple gear and get competitive trade-in values with an exclusive cash bonus. If you received a new iPhone 14, Apple...
PC Magazine

17 Must-Know Tips for Apple's AirPods

With Apple's AirPods, you can listen to your favorite music, audiobooks, and podcasts just as with any other pair of true wireless earbuds. But if you know the right tricks, you can do much more, such as talk to Siri, control music playback, and enhance the audio. You can also check and preserve the battery charge on your AirPods and hunt them down if they’re missing.
Maya Devi

How charging a phone overnight can affect its battery's life

How you charge your phone can either extend its life or break it down. A survey conducted by 9to5Google showed that 36.1% of its readers charge their phones overnight. According to SheFinds, this charging method isn’t the healthiest option when the device has a lithium-ion battery. Supporting this, the founder of WebCitz, David Wurst, claims it can trigger the battery’s degradation process. He explains that when a phone is left to charge overnight, it charges every time its capacity drops to 99%, taking some life out of it.

