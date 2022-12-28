Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company
Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
Two Boston Area Best Buy Stores Had Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Boxes Filled w/ Roofing Shingles & At Least One Sold
One family was very surprised on Christmas when gifts were being opened and the gift recipient thought she was getting a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet, but when she opened the box, it was filled with roofing shingles. It turns out this was not an isolated incident. Read to find out more.
Phone Arena
Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts
Look, we're not going to lie to you, it's certainly not unusual to see the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro sold at "special" prices by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as Samsung itself. But you probably didn't expect to be able to maximize your savings (with no strings attached) at the very last minute before Christmas.
Act fast! The iPad 2021 just crashed to its lowest ever price at Best Buy
The best iPad for everyone is back on sale as Best Buy knocks $60 off Apple's 10.2-inch iPad.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
Google's Pixel 6a is $300 with same-day shipping for last-minute shoppers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel 6a is still available for just $300 and even at this late date, there's a very good chance you'll get it before Christmas rolls around — if you place your order in a timely manner.
MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022 shows iPhone is losing ground
With 2022 coming to an end, YouTuber Marques Brownlee posted his annual Smartphone Awards. After testing many smartphones throughout the year, MKBHD has selected the best phones in eight different categories, which are:. Best Big Phone. Best Small Phone. Best Camera System. Best Battery. The Design Award. Value Award. Bust...
Revealed: the best digital assistant on your phone and smart speaker
Some smart assistants are smarter than others. But which one's best?
Cult of Mac
Momax power station packs 6 ports, 100W of power and wireless charging
It’s a total drag when your iPhone, iPad or other device runs low on power and you don’t have a way to charge it — or your charger is old and slow but you don’t have much time. That’s when the new Momax 100W 6-Port Charging Station comes in super handy.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Android Authority
Redmi K60 series announced: Redmi phones finally get wireless charging
The phones also bring powerful chipsets, big batteries, and a couple of interesting variants. The Redmi K series has long been the phone line of choice for people who want flagship power on a budget. Some of these handsets get released outside China, either as Redmi K phones, Poco devices, or with a different brand name altogether. So they can often be a sign of things to come in global markets.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's Mac Studio is on sale for $1,845, plus $30 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Shoppers looking for Mac deals can find a year-end blowout bargain on Apple's Mac Studio from Adorama, now $154 off. Plus, get $30 off AppleCare. Apple released the Mac Studio in March 2022, and...
PC Magazine
Ikea Vappeby Review
The $69.99 Ikea Vappeby—like the company's Symfonisk Picture Frame ($199)—does more than just play music; it's also a decent accent light. As a Bluetooth speaker, it pumps out reasonably rich bass depth and offers useful Spotify Tap support. And, as an LED lamp, it's sufficiently bright and durable to accompany you on most outdoor trips. The primarily plastic build doesn’t inspire confidence, and we wish there were a companion app, but it's still a worthwhile purchase for people who value versatility above all else in their audio products. If you want a traditional speaker with more colorful lighting features, the Tribit StormBox Blast ($199.99) is a strong (though considerably pricier) choice with excellent sound. We’re also fans of the plainer, but budget-friendly and highly customizable, Anker Soundcore Mini 3 ($39.99).
Apple Insider
Sell your used iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Mac for cash & get a 10% bonus
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Got a new device for the holidays? It's time to trade in your used Apple gear and get competitive trade-in values with an exclusive cash bonus. If you received a new iPhone 14, Apple...
PC Magazine
17 Must-Know Tips for Apple's AirPods
With Apple's AirPods, you can listen to your favorite music, audiobooks, and podcasts just as with any other pair of true wireless earbuds. But if you know the right tricks, you can do much more, such as talk to Siri, control music playback, and enhance the audio. You can also check and preserve the battery charge on your AirPods and hunt them down if they’re missing.
How charging a phone overnight can affect its battery's life
How you charge your phone can either extend its life or break it down. A survey conducted by 9to5Google showed that 36.1% of its readers charge their phones overnight. According to SheFinds, this charging method isn’t the healthiest option when the device has a lithium-ion battery. Supporting this, the founder of WebCitz, David Wurst, claims it can trigger the battery’s degradation process. He explains that when a phone is left to charge overnight, it charges every time its capacity drops to 99%, taking some life out of it.
