The $69.99 Ikea Vappeby—like the company's Symfonisk Picture Frame ($199)—does more than just play music; it's also a decent accent light. As a Bluetooth speaker, it pumps out reasonably rich bass depth and offers useful Spotify Tap support. And, as an LED lamp, it's sufficiently bright and durable to accompany you on most outdoor trips. The primarily plastic build doesn’t inspire confidence, and we wish there were a companion app, but it's still a worthwhile purchase for people who value versatility above all else in their audio products. If you want a traditional speaker with more colorful lighting features, the Tribit StormBox Blast ($199.99) is a strong (though considerably pricier) choice with excellent sound. We’re also fans of the plainer, but budget-friendly and highly customizable, Anker Soundcore Mini 3 ($39.99).

