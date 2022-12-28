FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash4Life
10-23-35-39-59, Cash Ball: 3
(ten, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
Double Play
01-28-30-36-46-50
(one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty)
Fantasy 5
03-12-20-33-34
(three, twelve, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Lotto
21-28-31-36-37-50
(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, fifty)
Estimated jackpot: $1,500,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
2-5, FB: 3
(two, five; FB: three)
Pick 2 Midday
0-3, FB: 4
(zero, three; FB: four)
Pick 3 Evening
3-4-2, FB: 3
(three, four, two; FB: three)
Pick 3 Midday
9-2-1, FB: 4
(nine, two, one; FB: four)
Pick 4 Evening
5-2-8-7, FB: 3
(five, two, eight, seven; FB: three)
Pick 4 Midday
6-5-3-7, FB: 4
(six, five, three, seven; FB: four)
Pick 5 Evening
7-9-2-9-0, FB: 3
(seven, nine, two, nine, zero; FB: three)
Pick 5 Midday
4-4-1-9-6, FB: 4
(four, four, one, nine, six; FB: four)
Powerball
26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000
Comments / 0