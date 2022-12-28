IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
02-10-21-44-45, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5
(two, ten, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $32,440,000
Lucky For Life
07-10-14-15-41, Lucky Ball: 8
(seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
Pick 3 Midday
0-4-1
(zero, four, one)
Pick 4 Evening
0-6-9-6
(zero, six, nine, six)
Pick 4 Midday
5-5-7-6
(five, five, seven, six)
Powerball
26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000
