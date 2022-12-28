ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IL Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

LuckyDay Lotto Midday

06-08-21-39-40

(six, eight, twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Pick Three-Midday

9-8-9, Fireball: 1

(nine, eight, nine; Fireball: one)

Pick Three-Evening

9-7-0, Fireball: 9

(nine, seven, zero; Fireball: nine)

Pick Four-Midday

5-9-8-3, Fireball: 4

(five, nine, eight, three; Fireball: four)

Pick Four-Evening

2-5-9-6, Fireball: 1

(two, five, nine, six; Fireball: one)

Lucky Day Lotto

02-13-26-28-41

(two, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Powerball

26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Parents of 2 among 3 dead after fall in icy Arizona lake

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. Authorities say deputies in Forest Lakes responded Monday afternoon to reports that three people were missing in Woods Canyon Lake. Rescuers pulled Haritha Muddana from the water, but she was pronounced dead. The two men were found the next day.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad in black who appeared to be “on a mission” as he hunted victims for ambush-style shootings. He was also tied violence in Alameda County. Three of the four slayings listed in court documents Tuesday have already been disclosed by authorities — who earlier said they had linked suspect Wesley Brownlee to the killings of six men and the wounding of a woman — but charges had not been filed. Tuesday’s fourth case, an April 2021 slaying that brings the total to seven killings, was previously unreported.
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy