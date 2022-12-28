ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why a Pac-12 Sports Betting Data Deal May Have Few Takers

The Pac-12 potentially releasing an NFL-style injury report as part of a push that could include selling data for use in sports betting is filling a need that isn’t there, a longtime industry insider told Front Office Sports. The idea was floated by Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to CBS...
Chicago Bears Considering Big Ten Commissioner for President

The Big Ten’s commissioner may find his next job opportunity back in the NFL. Commissioner Kevin Warren has reportedly emerged as a top candidate to become the next president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren – who has previous NFL experience with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and St. Louis Rams — is one of the final candidates to be considered for the position.
CHICAGO, IL
A-Rod, Lore Buy Another 20% of Minnesota NBA, WNBA Teams

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are taking the next step in the process of becoming majority owners of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. The pair have exercised their option to purchase the next 20% of the teams, according to The Athletic. They entered an agreement to buy the teams in May 2021 for $1.5 billion, starting with a 20% installment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
You’re Out! MLB Umps Drop FTX Patches

Major League Baseball is the latest entity separating itself from embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The first major sports league to secure a deal with a crypto exchange will no longer have its umpires wear an FTX patch on their uniforms after securing a pact with FTX.US last year. The decision...
The Spun

Look: ESPN's New Commercial Is Going Viral On Thursday

ESPN's iconic "This is SportsCenter" commercial campaign is back and they made sure to bring the laughs as we wrap up 2022. In the commercial, members of the U.S. women's national soccer team are seen eating orange slices at the ESPN office. But at the corner of the room, Syracuse mascot Otto the Orange can be seen staring at them.
Sports Bettor Loses Chance at $6M After Raiders Loss

A sports bettor lost the chance at winning $6.1 million after the Las Vegas Raiders blew a 10-3 halftime lead in losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-10 on Christmas Eve. An entrant named “Maddog” in the Circa Survivor Pro Football Contest — a season-long competition where players pay $1,000 per entry in a field of 6,133 — was one of four contestants remaining entering Saturday’s game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
College Football Playoff Tickets Reach $50K

The price of tickets to this year’s College Football Playoff games could empty some pockets. The most expensive tickets to this year’s Peach Bowl — the playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday — are going for north of $50,000, with the average ticket price at $697 and the starting price at around $495.
GEORGIA STATE
