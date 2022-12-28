Read full article on original website
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
NFL Sunday Ticket moving to YouTubeTV in 2023; Carolina Panthers to be available on same platform
The NFL announced a multi-year agreement with Google giving YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to "exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season," an official release, first reported by Ian Rapoport, said.
Bet Splits and Odds for Every NFL Game: Most Popular Picks in Week 17
Public bet percentages and handle for spread, total, and money line in Week 17.
Here's the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Chargers in Week 17
When you’re out of playoff contention and your record is 5-10, you’re not exactly considered prime-time material in Week 17. That’s essentially the message the NFL sent the Rams this week when their game against the Chargers was flexed out of Sunday Night Football and moved to the late-afternoon kickoff window.
Why a Pac-12 Sports Betting Data Deal May Have Few Takers
The Pac-12 potentially releasing an NFL-style injury report as part of a push that could include selling data for use in sports betting is filling a need that isn’t there, a longtime industry insider told Front Office Sports. The idea was floated by Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to CBS...
iheart.com
Tom Brady Ends Perfect Regular Season With 50th TD Pass This Date In 2007
Today in 1861, American banks stopped payments in gold. Today in 1894, suffragette Amelia Jenks Bloomer died at the age of 76. She became famous for wearing short skirts over baggy trousers – a style that became known as “bloomers.”. Today in 1919, Lincoln's Inn in London admitted...
Tom Brady eyes another playoff
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has only missed the playoffs twice in his career as a starting quarterback. He can lead Tampa Bay to a third-consecutive postseason with a win over Carolina on Sunday.
Titans Eye 2026 Kickoff for New $2.2B Stadium After Key Vote
A new stadium for the Tennessee Titans is one step closer to reality. Members of Nashville’s Metro Council voted to approve the term sheet of a new proposed $2.2 billion domed stadium, which will be located next to the Titans’ current home, Nissan Stadium. The proposed facility will...
Chicago Bears Considering Big Ten Commissioner for President
The Big Ten’s commissioner may find his next job opportunity back in the NFL. Commissioner Kevin Warren has reportedly emerged as a top candidate to become the next president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren – who has previous NFL experience with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and St. Louis Rams — is one of the final candidates to be considered for the position.
A-Rod, Lore Buy Another 20% of Minnesota NBA, WNBA Teams
Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are taking the next step in the process of becoming majority owners of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. The pair have exercised their option to purchase the next 20% of the teams, according to The Athletic. They entered an agreement to buy the teams in May 2021 for $1.5 billion, starting with a 20% installment.
Las Vegas’ Most Expensive Sports Venue: MSG Sphere
Madison Square Garden’s lavish Las Vegas project is getting even pricier than planned. The construction price of the MSG Sphere entertainment venue has grown by $300 million in the four years since groundbreaking — and has now hit $2.2 billion. The 17,500-seat venue, slated to open in 2023,...
Tom Brady has now been in the NFL for half of his entire life
At this point, we’re used to Tom Brady and ridiculous numbers. Here’s another one the GOAT just added to his list: Brady has now spent more than half of his entire life in the NFL. Yep, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 45-year-old quarterback has now been in the league...
You’re Out! MLB Umps Drop FTX Patches
Major League Baseball is the latest entity separating itself from embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The first major sports league to secure a deal with a crypto exchange will no longer have its umpires wear an FTX patch on their uniforms after securing a pact with FTX.US last year. The decision...
Look: ESPN's New Commercial Is Going Viral On Thursday
ESPN's iconic "This is SportsCenter" commercial campaign is back and they made sure to bring the laughs as we wrap up 2022. In the commercial, members of the U.S. women's national soccer team are seen eating orange slices at the ESPN office. But at the corner of the room, Syracuse mascot Otto the Orange can be seen staring at them.
Sports Bettor Loses Chance at $6M After Raiders Loss
A sports bettor lost the chance at winning $6.1 million after the Las Vegas Raiders blew a 10-3 halftime lead in losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-10 on Christmas Eve. An entrant named “Maddog” in the Circa Survivor Pro Football Contest — a season-long competition where players pay $1,000 per entry in a field of 6,133 — was one of four contestants remaining entering Saturday’s game.
College Football Playoff Tickets Reach $50K
The price of tickets to this year’s College Football Playoff games could empty some pockets. The most expensive tickets to this year’s Peach Bowl — the playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday — are going for north of $50,000, with the average ticket price at $697 and the starting price at around $495.
