Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

3-plus feet of snow? Wave of snow setting up to pound Colorado

Another notable wave of snow is setting up to hit Colorado this weekend and it's looking like it might drop more than three feet of snow in the heaviest hit spots. According to the National Weather Service, snow should start falling on the Western Slope and in the mountains this afternoon, picking up by the evening and then continuing through at least Monday. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, this mountain storm should start dropping into lower elevations along the Front Range.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado this evening. Valley rain may change to snow after midnight then back to rain during the day Wednesday. Rain and snow are likely throughout Wednesday, with the last of the rain changing back to snow after midday. Snow will fall fade to an end from about 11 PM to 3 AM Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Snow piles up on Colorado roads and highways

A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. Marshall Fire disaster area: Is it safe to return?. A year after the devastating Marshall Fire, Kristen Chapman looks into the pollutants it caused and whether...
COLORADO STATE
getnews.info

What Colorado ski resort is the best investment? Top two choices

What a run it has been the last several years with most Colorado ski resorts averaging 30-40% / year increases. Many resort areas are still up double digits for the year, but just like the seasons are beginning to change there is a cold bite to the air in Colorado ski real estate. Which markets are performing the best now and which ones will perform the best in the future. The recent data from the peak tells an interesting story.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Dryness slightly worsens in Colorado, snowpack remains above norm

According to data released by the US Drought Monitor on December 29, drought hasn't seen much change in recent weeks in Colorado. The newest data set shows that 86.25 percent of the state is experiencing 'abnormal dryness' or worse, up from 83.74 percent last week. Keep in mind that this number does not include any impact from big snowfall that took place on Wednesday night, with data collected on December 27.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
94.3 The X

20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado

Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?

Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
COLORADO STATE
