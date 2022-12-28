Read full article on original website
Denver weather: Snow storm clearing, dumps daily record precipitation over metro area
A winter storm moving through northern Colorado dumped a daily record-breaking mix of rain and snow over the Denver metro area overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Snow totals reached over 10 inches in some parts of the metro area, while parts of the higher terrain just...
3-plus feet of snow? Wave of snow setting up to pound Colorado
Another notable wave of snow is setting up to hit Colorado this weekend and it's looking like it might drop more than three feet of snow in the heaviest hit spots. According to the National Weather Service, snow should start falling on the Western Slope and in the mountains this afternoon, picking up by the evening and then continuing through at least Monday. By Sunday afternoon and into Monday, this mountain storm should start dropping into lower elevations along the Front Range.
Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28-29, 2022 snowstorm
Heavy, wet snow fell across the Denver metro area overnight, dumping more than half a foot of fresh powder in Denver and nearly two feet up in the mountains. Here's how much snow fell elsewhere.
40-plus inches of snow could hit Colorado peaks in upcoming days, says forecaster
According to the National Weather Service, another round of snow is setting up to hit Colorado. Their hazardous weather outlook states that this round of snow will hit the mountains starting Friday before continuing into the weekend, moving to hit lower elevation parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.
Winter weather advisory: Which areas will be impacted by rain, snow?
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday as a rain and snow mix hits the Front Range by the early afternoon.
Evolving plow plan as rain changes to snow in Southern Colorado
Plow crews in Southern Colorado will be out working from the evening of December 28th through the night and into the morning of the next day.
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
'Surprise' snowstorm drops 17 inches on Colorado mountain pass
Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills. Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment. Here's a look at snow...
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
Here's how much snow to expect tonight in your Colorado town
Tonight will be a snowy one for many Coloradans, with warmer temperatures leading to a bit of uncertainty in regard to how much snow will actually accumulate – at least on the Front Range. While nearly the entire state is likely to get some level of measurable snowfall, that...
Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado this evening. Valley rain may change to snow after midnight then back to rain during the day Wednesday. Rain and snow are likely throughout Wednesday, with the last of the rain changing back to snow after midday. Snow will fall fade to an end from about 11 PM to 3 AM Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Parts of Colorado get up to 17 inches of snow as storm moves through state
New Castle — 14 Genesee — 12.1 inches. Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs — 2 inches. Multiple roads across Colorado have closed due to safety reasons, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Here are the latest closures:. Interstate 70 eastbound is closed between E-470 (3...
Travel alert: ‘Treacherous’ road conditions as storm hits Colorado
Colorado officials are warning travelers of "treacherous" road conditions this weekend in parts of Colorado, urging them to "delay travel if possible."
Snow piles up on Colorado roads and highways
A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. Marshall Fire disaster area: Is it safe to return?. A year after the devastating Marshall Fire, Kristen Chapman looks into the pollutants it caused and whether...
What Colorado ski resort is the best investment? Top two choices
What a run it has been the last several years with most Colorado ski resorts averaging 30-40% / year increases. Many resort areas are still up double digits for the year, but just like the seasons are beginning to change there is a cold bite to the air in Colorado ski real estate. Which markets are performing the best now and which ones will perform the best in the future. The recent data from the peak tells an interesting story.
Dryness slightly worsens in Colorado, snowpack remains above norm
According to data released by the US Drought Monitor on December 29, drought hasn't seen much change in recent weeks in Colorado. The newest data set shows that 86.25 percent of the state is experiencing 'abnormal dryness' or worse, up from 83.74 percent last week. Keep in mind that this number does not include any impact from big snowfall that took place on Wednesday night, with data collected on December 27.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Colorado ski area returns weekly deal of $30 tickets
Trying to save on the slopes this season? Ski Cooper thinks it has the answer. "I think this is going to be the best deal in skiing in Colorado," said Dana Tyler Johnson, marketing director of the little ski area near Leadville. The deal on Thursdays, starting in January: $30 for lift tickets, $30 for...
20 Things You Should Never Do When Driving in Colorado
Winter driving in Colorado can get pretty crazy at times. Snow, ice, and a state of more than 50% transplants can make for some pretty interesting driving conditions. There will always be drivers who struggle in winter conditions. Heck, there will always be drivers who seem to have no idea what they are doing no matter what season it is. We asked you about some of the things motorists do in Colorado that simply drive you nuts.
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?
Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
