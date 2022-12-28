Read full article on original website
Related
Watch the precious moment Cherelle Griner learned Brittney Griner was finally on her way home
It has been a long time coming for the Griner family since Russian authorities wrongfully detained Brittney Griner over vape cartridges. The sports world was overtaken with joy when news broke that the Mercury center would finally be returning home after finally Russia agreed to a prisoner swap. It certainly came at a heavy cost and is considered controversial by some, but it was worth it. An American who has been wronged is finally returning home.
CBS News
Late soccer legend Pelé visited Baltimore, Inner Harbor to promote World Cup in 1993
BALTIMORE - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, who had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021, died Thursday. He was 82 years old. Pelé, one of the world's most recognizable sports figures, once visited Baltimore. On Sept. 22, 1993, he came to Baltimore's Inner Harbor and Harborplace to promote...
Late Brazilian Soccer Star Pele Left Behind a Massive Fortune: Net Worth Details
Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup champion, Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento), died after a battle with cancer on December 29, 2022. The late athlete earned an impressive net worth in his 82 years. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed...
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups, has died at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for 'the beautiful game,' has died at 82.
Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer stars and clubs pay tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Pelé
Transcendent Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé died Thursday. He was 82. It's impossible to overstate the impact Pelé had on the game all over the world. His ability, success and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of soccer superstars. Even his opponents seemed to love Pelé.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
tvinsider.com
Pelé Dies: ‘The King’ of Soccer Was 82 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar & More Pay Tribute
Legendary soccer player Pelé has died at the age of 82. Often referred to as the king of “the beautiful game,” the retired athlete died of complications from colon cancer on Thursday, December 29 in his native Brazil. Pelé’s death was confirmed by his agent, Joe Fraga,...
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Saudi Arabian Soccer Club Al Nassr for Reported Record-Breaking Salary
The 37-year old Portugal team captain is a free agent after leaving major British club Manchester United following a dramatic fallout with some of its management. The news of Ronaldo's signing Friday follows months of rumors and speculation as to whether he would join a Saudi team, as he had already received offers for lucrative Saudi contracts in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
BBC
Pele: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo among those paying tribute
"King" Pele "changed everything", says Brazil forward Neymar as tributes pour in for the late footballing legend. Arguably the greatest player ever, Pele died at the age of 82 on Thursday and current and former players took to social media to pay their respects. "Before Pele, football was only a...
US News and World Report
Teen Prodigy Wembanyama MVP in French League's All-Star Game
PARIS (AP) — French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama embellished his fast-growing reputation when he became the youngest MVP in the French league's All-Star game. The 18-year-old Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists on Thursday night as the All-Star France team won 136-128 against the All-Star World team — an annual contest between French and non-French players in the French league's LNB.
CBS Sports
USMNT captain Tyler Adams says team to play in Copa America in ideal tune-up for 2026 World Cup
With the World Cup in 2026 being in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the United States national team won't have to go through World Cup qualification in Concacaf since they will host. While that's great as the team won't have to worry about how they'll make it to the biggest tournament on earth, but it also sees the team lose a lot of competitive matches ahead of time. The team will feature in Nations League but with a group consisting of El Salvador and Grenada, that's not exactly the competition that will test the team ahead of it, and neither will the Gold Cup, but it looks like they could be participating in another tournament.
Essence
Naomi Osaka Is The Highest Paid Female Athlete Of 2022
The tennis star earned a reported $51.1M this year. Clearly, Naomi Osaka is a boss on and off the court. The tennis star was recently named the highest-paid female athlete in the world according to Forbes, earning an impressive $51.1 million this year alone. She previously topped the outlet’s highest-paid...
A look back at Pelé’s life and extraordinary stardom as one of soccer’s greatest players
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé died Thursday at the age of 82. “CBS Mornings” takes a look back at his life and extraordinary stardom as one of soccer’s greatest players and the only man to ever win three World Cup titles.
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia After Controversial Interview
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Saudi Arabian Soccer Club Al Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with a new soccer team. It's official: Ronaldo will be suiting up for Al-Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia after announcing his departure from Manchester United in November, his new team announced on Twitter Dec. 30.
CBS News
585K+
Followers
76K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0