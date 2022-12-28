ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

PEACE BRO........
There should be NO homeless people on the streets in Indianapolis! Indiana has the funding to get these folks in the needed facilities to keep them off the streets…….

Axel did it.
Under the current administration, a whole Lotta people going to be homeless, I'd like to ask who they voted for.

Freedom Pioneer
Wow indiana people always commenting on homeless people on the West getting alot of needed resources when look what happens and WHY YOU DONT SEE MANY HOMELESS OR HOMELESS CAMPS IN INDIANA BECAUSE THEY DIE.

WISH-TV

Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

IHA: Slow Licensing Process Exacerbating Indiana’s Nursing Shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

9 dogs remain on IACS' 'Preventing Euthanasia List'

INDIANAPOLIS — In September, Indianapolis Animal Care Services launched its "Preventing Euthanasia List" to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs. On Wednesday, IACS shared an update and said six of the 15 dogs on the latest list have been adopted, which means nine dogs still need forever homes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

What is the exception for the life of the pregnant person in Indiana’s abortion ban?

Indiana’s abortion ban contains language that allows an exception for the life of the pregnant person. One listener was curious about the specific provisions this carried. Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caroline Rouse said the ban defines a serious health condition – which is required under the ban to perform an abortion – as one that "increases the risk of death or a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical damage to a major bodily function."
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Indiana women help rescue missing Ohio 5-month-old

(NewsNation) — Two Indiana mothers are being hailed as heroes after leading police to missing 5-month-old baby Kason Thomass after he and his twin brother were taken when their mother’s car was stolen. NewsNation affiliate WCMH in Columbus, Ohio, spoke with the two women. Thomass was found alive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Year in review: City’s Black churches commemorate 100 years

Several Indianapolis Black churches celebrated their 100-year anniversaries in 2022, and more Black churches will celebrate in the future. During the first wave of the Great Migration — the early 1900s to the 1940s — Indianapolis’ Black population grew as people were migrating north from the South. As more Black people moved to Indianapolis, seeking educational and economic opportunities, they also were looking to have their religious and spiritual needs met.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man

CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals

Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local …. Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals. Indy man previously charged with gruesome dog killing …. An Indianapolis man previously arrested for hanging and stabbing a dog he'd adopted from a local shelter now faces a murder charge stemming from a shooting that occurred less than a month before the gruesome dog killing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into what led up to a child being shot inside her eastside home Wednesday night. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night IMPD arrived at E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house. ”I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Crowd size at Kirk Cameron event at IndyPL becomes topic of debate

INDIANAPOLIS — While it was a packed house for a much talked about story hour featuring author Kirk Cameron, the Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) said the attendance numbers being shared by Cameron’s publishers were greatly exaggerated. The story hour on Thursday, Dec. 29 was to promote Cameron’s new children’s book “As You Grow.” Cameron’s publisher […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1

Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
