Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
BBQ MEATBALLS
BBQ Meatballs made with ground beef, pork sausage and a delicious homemade barbecue sauce. These meatballs are perfect as an appetizer or serve them over rice for an easy dinner!. We love BBQ recipes! Some of our most popular recipes include our easy Crockpot BBQ Pulled Pork or Slow Cooker...
Always-Tender London Broil
In the mood for steak but don’t feel like shelling out the big bucks for a rib eye or New York strip? This London broil recipe is your answer. While most typically a flank steak, London broil can also be used to label other large, lean, and often tougher cuts of beef, including top round steaks and top sirloin steaks at grocery stores or butcher shops. More generally, it refers to how these steaks are prepared: first by marinating to tenderize, broiling or grilling to cook, and finally, thinly slicing against the grain to serve. Here’s how to cook London Broil our way, to ensure a juicy, tender result every time.
Recipe: Shepherd’s Pie
I’m pretty sure that you have had Shepherd’s Pie once in your lifetime. It’s a savory dish of cooked minced meat topped with mashed potatoes and then baked. Most people use some sort of meat and it is simply delicious! I had some yesterday and it smelled so good coming from the oven and I wanted to share with you a great recipe thats really easy to make its such a lovely comfort food!
