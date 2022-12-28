Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. WWE SmackDown kicks off with the lights going out and Bray Wyatt walking down to the ring. He gets in the ring and introduces himself. He says he doesn’t think of himself as a good person although he does try really hard but when he looks back at all of the horrible things he had to do to get to where he is at today, he doesn’t regret much. Wyatt says last week he did something that he does regret and he wants to apologize. HE says he attacked a camera man. As he is talking, out comes LA Knight. He mocks Wyatt and says he has to be kidding.

