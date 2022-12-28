Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:
6-5-3-7, FB: 4
(six, five, three, seven; FB: four)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:
6-5-3-7, FB: 4
(six, five, three, seven; FB: four)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0