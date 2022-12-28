ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

6-5-3-7, FB: 4

(six, five, three, seven; FB: four)

Related
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 04-05-06-13-16-20-21-26-31-32-39-46-60-61-64-69-73-74-77-78, BE: 21. (four, five, six, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-six, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight; BE: twenty-one)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: three, eleven; White Balls: twelve, twenty-one) (eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. 01-03-06-44-51, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3. (one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
10NEWS

Mega Millions mints a new millionaire in Florida with win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Someone in Florida is a brand-new millionaire after matching five regular Mega Millions numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S., for that matter — matched the five regular numbers and the Mega Ball. That would have resulted in a $565 million payout.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
