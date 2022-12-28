Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Cahen, former JCC executive director, helped others succeed
Robert Cahen, a former executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Cleveland, had a deep impact on those around him that will live on through those who knew him. He died Dec. 21 on his 48th wedding anniversary to his wife, Alice. Cahen was born Sept. 28, 1948, to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gross Schechter Day School holds Chanukah-themed winter concert
Gross Schechter Day School held its winter concert, “Chanukkah Music-ah Palooza-kah,” Dec. 20. A packed house watched the students from the early childhood center and lower school perform traditional Chanukah favorites and some modern updates. The performance was presented by Sheri Gross and Destiny French.
Cleveland Jewish News
Western Reserve Safety Council meeting Jan. 11
The Solon Chamber of Commerce will host its Western Reserve Safety Council meeting about violence in the workplace with Brig. Gen. Bath Salisbury from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway. The program costs $25 and includes lunch. To register, visit...
Cleveland Jewish News
Extra Innings with Guardians’ chairman, CEO Dolan Jan. 11
The Chagrin Valley Chamber of Commerce will host Extra Innings with Cleveland Guardians chairman and CEO Paul Dolan from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023, at Pinstripes at 111 Park Ave., Suite 104 in Orange. Radio personality Larry Morrow will be the host. The event was postponed from October 2022.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schoenewald, Carol
Carol Schoenewald passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long, loving and productive life. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and husband, Henry (1924-2003), Carol is survived by her children, Robert (Robin) and Michael (Catherine); grandchildren, Jamie (Melissa), Lauren, and Gregory; and a great-grandson; and nieces and their families.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gardner, Pearl
Pearl Gardner (nee Lurie), age 99, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, the day before her and her beloved Howard’s 75th wedding anniversary and a month before her 100th birthday. She is survived by her son, Michael (Marilyn Belman); daughter-in-law, Lynn (Fleisher) Gardner; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Aaron (Emily), Lauren (Kaben), Alex (Sarah), Max (Savana), Jacob (Caroline); and six great-grandchildren, Meyer, Sylvie, Solomon, Isaac, Frances and Alice. Adored aunt and cousin Pearl.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldberg, Harriet
Harriet Goldberg (nee Scheinberg), beloved wife of the late N. Morton, passed away Dec. 27, 2022. Loving mother of Howard Goldberg and David (Lois) Goldberg. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Loni) Cristianburry and Jeremy (Kristen) Haster. Great-grandmother of Lily. Devoted sister of the late Marion Dickens. Services will be held at...
Cleveland Jewish News
CJN ‘presents both sides of issues’
I just read another letter to the Cleveland Jewish News mailbox requesting that JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin be “canceled” from the newspaper. The hubris of these self-appointed arbiters of the “truth” seems to have no bounds. Who do they think they are deciding what opinions I can read? The biggest problem facing democracy in this country is the unwillingness of some on both sides of the political spectrum to be open to the opinions of others, and perhaps even learn from those who see the world somewhat differently.
Cleveland Jewish News
Armond Budish reflects on time as Cuyahoga County Executive
As Armond Budish prepares to leave the office of Cuyahoga County Executive at the end of the year, he reflects on his two terms spanning eight years that in the end was marked by the county’s response to the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic. The office was created in 2010 and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish mothers visit Israel on Momentum Birthright trip
Ten Cleveland-area women visited Israel as a part of the Momentum Birthright trip for Jewish mothers from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5. The trip, sponsored by Jewish Family Experience in University Heights and led by JFX associate director Ruchi Koval, was an opportunity to explore Israel, engage with Jewish value, and take leadership in their own families and communities, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heights council accepts Moore’s resignation
Former Cleveland Heights City Councilwoman Josie Moore announced her resignation at the Dec. 16 council meeting, effectively ending a term that was to be carried out through Dec. 31, 2023. Moore is the second councilperson to prematurely leave this seat in the same term, having been elected to fill it after her predecessor, Mary Dunbar, announced her resignation in August 2021 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lampl, Stephen
Stephen Carl Lampl died on December 27, 2022 in Bentonville, Ark., surrounded by family. He was 87 years old. He was born in Cleveland, on Sept. 26, 1935, to Helen (nee Grossman) and Carl G. Lampl, both of whom preceded him in death as did his sister, Carol Kaufman. Over the course of his life, Steve was known for his kindness and sweet disposition, incredible optimism, strong leadership skills, dedication to community, devotion to family, the sparkle in his eye every time he looked upon his beloved wife, Sandy, and a love of dogs.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lavons celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
Sylvia and Garry Lavon of Beachwood celebrated 70 years of marriage on Dec. 29, 2022. The couple have three children, Karen (Denny) Linden, Danny (Michele) Lavon and Wendy (Ken) Mueller. They have five grandchildren, Amy (Josh), Robyn (Devon), Jessie (Andy), Elli and Sarina. The couple are Holocaust survivors from Romania. They were married in Natanya, Israel, and moved to the United States in 1956. The anniversary was celebrated with a family gathering.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘You’ve Got a Book in You’ Jan. 9 at Orange library
The Orange branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library will host Brandi Larsen, writer and publishing expert, as she walks people through the process of how books go from ideas to physical copies on shelves in a virtual event called “You’ve Got a Book in You,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 on Zoom, according to a news release. Registration is required and a link will be sent before the start of the program.
Cleveland Jewish News
Synenberg appointed to Court of Common Pleas
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Joan Synenberg to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, according to a Dec. 29 announcement. Synenberg, of Bratenahl, will assume office on Jan. 14, 2023. She is taking the seat formerly held by Deborah Turner, who was elected to a different seat on the Court of Common Pleas. According to the announcement, Synenberg must run for election in November 2024 to retain her seat.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heights Community Center closes after pipe bursts
The Cleveland Heights Community Center will be closed until at least next week after a sprinkler system pipe froze and burst Dec. 26, flooding part of the building, according to a newsletter. All programs at the center are canceled and the center will remain closed at least through the week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Police chief, city of Beachwood file lawsuit over emails, internet posts
Representatives for Beachwood Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin and the city of Beachwood filed a lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 23 against an individual who has been sending anonymous emails and making internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff. The lawsuit was filed by Daniel Powell,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase
Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Comments / 0