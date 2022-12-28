ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE

After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
9&10 News

Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
DETROIT, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 takeaways: Penguins' power play stifled by Islanders

Three takeaways from the Penguins’ 5-1 road loss to the Islanders on Tuesday night:. The Penguins were blanked on their lone power-play opportunity of the game, which began at 9:50 of the first period. Their lone shot during the opportunity was recorded by forward Sidney Crosby at the 11:14 mark.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Royals announce $17M deal with former Pirates pitcher Jordan Lyles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals were specific in their shopping list for a starting pitcher: They wanted someone capable of throwing a lot of innings, which would take some of the strain off the rest of their young and promising staff. They decided that right-hander Jordan...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NHL

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes go for franchise-record 10th straight win

Oilers, Kraken battle in Pacific; Devils, Penguins look to bounce back. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games on Friday. Hurricanes look to win 10th straight, break franchise...
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From USA’s 5-1 Win Over Switzerland

Team USA defeated Team Switzerland by a score of 5-1 on Thursday, Dec. 29. After a disappointing 6-3 loss to Team Slovakia on Dec. 28, they were able to bounce back after making some minor changes to their defense, and excelling at both winning faceoffs and controlling the power play and penalty kill.
WISCONSIN STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brentwood’s Kevin Kissel retires after 40 years on sideline

Kevin Kissel is considered a Brentwood institution, particularly in the high school football program. Kissel, 66, has been coaching football for 40 years, or much more than half his life. After working 14 seasons as an assistant (from 1983-96), Kissel has been the Spartans’ head coach for the past 26...
BRENTWOOD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy