bogalusadailynews.com
Varnado defeated in overtime
Varnado’s boys basketball team was topped by Riverside Academy, 53-46, in overtime in a game that was held on Wednesday. Jamari Lewis and Tillias Hall both posted nine points to lead Varnado. Tyren Downs recorded eight. William Harge posted seven. Varnado will play again on Jan. 9 against International...
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton’s Waliagha is defensive MVP for District 8-4A
Franklinton’s Khaled Waliagha was named the District 8-4A defensive Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season. Waliagha is also a first-team all-district linebacker. Franklinton is the only team from Washington Parish in District 8-4A. Besides Waliagha, several more Demons were named to the top team. On the defensive side,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Lott
Mrs. Ollie Faye Lott, a resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the age of 88. Mrs. Faye is survived by one son, Dale Lott of Bogalusa, La. and two daughters, Jeannen Lott and Ida Nell Ingram both of Bogalusa, La. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dewanne King (Shawn Waller), James Neil (Tara) Dillon, Melissa (Stephen) Massey, Ivy (James) Kennedy and Casey (Chris) Varnado; her great grandchildren, Brittnay Crowe, Celeste Massey, Elliot Massey, Estelle Massey, Cody (Jade) Cook, Joshua (Hannah) Cook, Blake Kennedy, Kaleb Kennedy, Yancey (Hailey) Nicholson, and Hank Varnado; and also, her great great grandchildren, Briley, Dean, Zaythan, Christopher, Madolin, Jackson, Charlie, and Kiersten. Mrs. Faye also leaves behind to cherish her memory a special friend, Edna Nobles.
bogalusadailynews.com
Sports Briefs
The Franklinton Soccer Club is holding Spring 2023 registration until Jan. 30. The uniform deadline is Feb. 1. Players must be four years old by January of 2023. Games will be played on Saturdays from March 4 through April 29 with no games being played on April 15. The annual...
bogalusadailynews.com
Farmer
Ronald Lane Farmer, a resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 46. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time. To view and sign the guestbook go to pooleritchiefuneralhome.com.
bogalusadailynews.com
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church New Year’s Eve and Watch Night Service. We cordially invite you to attend the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in person and teleconference “New Year’s Eve” Watch Night Service convening at the...
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Gause Boulevard was Slidell's main 1980s drag. But what's its future?
As a high schooler in the mid-1980s, there was no question where Rami Parker would be on a Friday or Saturday night — sitting behind the wheel of her family's Pontiac Grand-Am with a carload of friends, cruising Gause Boulevard. They would make the circuit on Slidell's main drag...
theadvocate.com
Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?
A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Parish to give $1.08 million more to DA but money spat continues
Months after north shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery sued St. Tammany Parish government over a steep funding cut, the parish has agreed to fork over an additional $1.08 million, bringing the parish's funding for his office for 2022 to $5.9 million — much closer to the $6.4 million that the DA's office originally sought.
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for murdered Southern University student, Courtney Hughes
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for the 19-year-old Southern University student murdered in a Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting on Monday. Courtney Hughes's balloon release will be at 2529 General Meyer Ave. in New Orleans on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. Hughes was one of...
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
KHOU
Helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast, Coast Guard searching for four people
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
brproud.com
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University in Baton Rouge offers its condolences to the family of a student who was killed in a New Orleans shooting during the holidays. The university identified the student killed as Courtney Hughes. Read Southern University’s statement below:. Southern University extends condolences...
