Bogalusa, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Varnado defeated in overtime

Varnado’s boys basketball team was topped by Riverside Academy, 53-46, in overtime in a game that was held on Wednesday. Jamari Lewis and Tillias Hall both posted nine points to lead Varnado. Tyren Downs recorded eight. William Harge posted seven. Varnado will play again on Jan. 9 against International...
VARNADO, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton’s Waliagha is defensive MVP for District 8-4A

Franklinton’s Khaled Waliagha was named the District 8-4A defensive Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season. Waliagha is also a first-team all-district linebacker. Franklinton is the only team from Washington Parish in District 8-4A. Besides Waliagha, several more Demons were named to the top team. On the defensive side,...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Lott

Mrs. Ollie Faye Lott, a resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the age of 88. Mrs. Faye is survived by one son, Dale Lott of Bogalusa, La. and two daughters, Jeannen Lott and Ida Nell Ingram both of Bogalusa, La. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dewanne King (Shawn Waller), James Neil (Tara) Dillon, Melissa (Stephen) Massey, Ivy (James) Kennedy and Casey (Chris) Varnado; her great grandchildren, Brittnay Crowe, Celeste Massey, Elliot Massey, Estelle Massey, Cody (Jade) Cook, Joshua (Hannah) Cook, Blake Kennedy, Kaleb Kennedy, Yancey (Hailey) Nicholson, and Hank Varnado; and also, her great great grandchildren, Briley, Dean, Zaythan, Christopher, Madolin, Jackson, Charlie, and Kiersten. Mrs. Faye also leaves behind to cherish her memory a special friend, Edna Nobles.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sports Briefs

The Franklinton Soccer Club is holding Spring 2023 registration until Jan. 30. The uniform deadline is Feb. 1. Players must be four years old by January of 2023. Games will be played on Saturdays from March 4 through April 29 with no games being played on April 15. The annual...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Farmer

Ronald Lane Farmer, a resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 46. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time. To view and sign the guestbook go to pooleritchiefuneralhome.com.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Church News

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church New Year’s Eve and Watch Night Service. We cordially invite you to attend the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in person and teleconference “New Year’s Eve” Watch Night Service convening at the...
BOGALUSA, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14. […]
CLINTON, LA
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WREG

Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured

Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?

A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County

On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS

