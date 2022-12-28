ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall

A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Father, son in custody following Campbell shooting

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A father and son are in custody for a shooting late Thursday night that left a man in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center. Alexander Mercado, 36, and his son, Alexander Camacho, 19, were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. They are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in municipal court.
CAMPBELL, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Campbell man charged with murder in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man already incarcerated has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of murder. Stevie Ballard, 22, is charged with aggravated murder, murder and having weapons under disability. Police say it’s in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Darrell Jackson....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Pole knocked down after car crashes in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are working to learn more information about an accident on Youngstown’s South Side. It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of South Avenue. A black SUV has a lot of damage in the back and airbags were deployed. Next...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

North Benton family regrouping after Christmas Eve fire

NORTH BENTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas Eve is a time of celebration, reflection, and foresight to what’s ahead, but a North Benton family didn’t have any of those. It lost everything in a fire. Jeff Helsel and his family talked with WKBN 27 First News outside the...
NORTH BENTON, OH
WFMJ.com

POLICE: Gunfire leads to SUV shearing pole on South Avenue

A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
WTAJ

Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
ALTOONA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Crime solvers offering award in Hopewell Fire Department Theft

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published 8:55 A.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Beaver County Chief Detective Andy Gall announced on Thursday afternoon that a monetary award is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible . The theft of over $30,000 worth of rescue equipment took place on Tuesday, December 20,2022 from Station 92 on Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township..
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
CANTON, OH

