WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall
A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
Report: Man points gun at woman in Southern Park Mall parking lot
A woman said the driver pointed a gun at her and cocked it back.
WYTV.com
Father, son in custody following Campbell shooting
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A father and son are in custody for a shooting late Thursday night that left a man in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center. Alexander Mercado, 36, and his son, Alexander Camacho, 19, were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. They are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in municipal court.
cleveland19.com
Canton man killed in fatal crash in Tuscarawas County
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Canton man was killed in a fatal car crash late Thursday night. The deadly crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on the southbound side of I-77 near the Bolivar exit. Troopers say a 2009 Honda Pilot SUV driven...
WYTV.com
Campbell man charged with murder in Youngstown shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man already incarcerated has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of murder. Stevie Ballard, 22, is charged with aggravated murder, murder and having weapons under disability. Police say it’s in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Darrell Jackson....
WYTV.com
Pole knocked down after car crashes in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are working to learn more information about an accident on Youngstown’s South Side. It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of South Avenue. A black SUV has a lot of damage in the back and airbags were deployed. Next...
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
Coroner identifies man found dead in Columbiana fire
The Columbiana County Coroner's Office has identified the victim found dead after a house fire earlier this week.
WYTV.com
North Benton family regrouping after Christmas Eve fire
NORTH BENTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas Eve is a time of celebration, reflection, and foresight to what’s ahead, but a North Benton family didn’t have any of those. It lost everything in a fire. Jeff Helsel and his family talked with WKBN 27 First News outside the...
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
Double Ohio house fire kills 1, 2 people taken to hospital with injuries
One person has died after a house fire on Thursday. Officials say the fire started at 119 Ohio Street in Mingo Junction around 2 am Fire officials called the incident a double house fire. The officials at the fire say they tried to get everyone out but the blaze was too much. Officials say they […]
WFMJ.com
POLICE: Gunfire leads to SUV shearing pole on South Avenue
A telephone pole on South Avenue has been sheared after an SUV crashed into it Thursday afternoon. The Youngstown Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene. 21 News crews on scene did not observe a license plate on the vehicle, but observed an advertisement for a local car dealership in its place.
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
Man accused of robbery at Niles home
Mahki Crank, 18, is charged with one count of robbery.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Crime solvers offering award in Hopewell Fire Department Theft
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published 8:55 A.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Beaver County Chief Detective Andy Gall announced on Thursday afternoon that a monetary award is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible . The theft of over $30,000 worth of rescue equipment took place on Tuesday, December 20,2022 from Station 92 on Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township..
Youngstown police warn against celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
Every year across the U.S., people make headlines for being struck or sometimes killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve.
Ohio woman charged 6 years after allegedly leaving 30 pets to die
Christine Edgar will face criminal charges of abandonment and cruelty after the dead bodies of her 30 pets were found in the house she left in approximately 2016. Edgar lived at 70629 Main Street, Barton, where she reportedly raised prize-winning show rabbits. ORGINIAL STORY: 30 pet bodies found in repossessed Belmont County house 7News was […]
whbc.com
Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Hearing set for Florida man accused of driving semi over Columbiana traffic circle
Another hearing has been set for the Florida man accused of driving a semi over the Columbiana traffic circle striking several businesses. Twenty-four-year-old Christopher Reynolds appeared in Lisbon Court via Zoom on Thursday for his pretrial hearing. The incident took place in August of 2022, when Reynolds allegedly drove his...
2 people hospitalized following crash in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in New Castle on Thursday night. According to police, a car pulled into the path of a van at the intersection of Cascade Street and Stanton Avenue. The car drove into a utility pole as a result of the crash.
