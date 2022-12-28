ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport increases parking rates for 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you plan on taking a trip out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport sometime starting next year, prepare to pay more to keep your car parked there. The airport announced its new payment structures for parking, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The following...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

How to keep your home safe, warm in a storm

CLEVELAND — Shawn Toth owns Sure Temp Services and Mechanical. He said you can prevent some heating problems in a storm by clearing snow away from your exhaust. The exhaust kit has “do not block“ on it for a reason. “This is what you want to do...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Barge stuck in ice while traveling on Lake Erie (video, gallery)

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras were rolling in Lorain Thursday afternoon after a barge was caught stuck in ice while traveling on Lake Erie. The barge was seen stuck in the Port of Lorain at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 29. U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed to 19 News the...
LORAIN, OH
luxury-houses.net

Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout

The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
HURON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase

Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
OHIO STATE

