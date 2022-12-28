Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Related
Ohio mother of 2 details “painful” journey home after multiple Southwest flight cancellations over Christmas
While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it back home. However, the travel there was anything but a Christmas miracle.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport increases parking rates for 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you plan on taking a trip out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport sometime starting next year, prepare to pay more to keep your car parked there. The airport announced its new payment structures for parking, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The following...
Plumbers, Painesville city workers warn not to flush 'flushable' wipes
A product meant to keep you clean is creating a dirty problem for sewer lines and wastewater treatment plants. So-called ‘flushable’ wipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers and city workers.
Traveler to Cleveland records airport police threatening to arrest Southwest customers
A family flying out of Nashville International Airport documented their encounter with an airport police officer who was threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting for details about their delayed Southwest Airlines flight.
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your home safe, warm in a storm
CLEVELAND — Shawn Toth owns Sure Temp Services and Mechanical. He said you can prevent some heating problems in a storm by clearing snow away from your exhaust. The exhaust kit has “do not block“ on it for a reason. “This is what you want to do...
newsnet5
Cleveland tenants cope with no heat, flooding, no water service, now ordered to vacate
CLEVELAND — Four dozen tenants living at the Edgewater Park Manor Apartments in Cleveland report they've been dealing with a series of major issues for weeks, which now has them facing an order to vacate complex. June Lloyd told News 5 the complex now has no heat, no water...
Life in the city: Tours offer a taste of downtown Cleveland apartment living
CLEVELAND, Ohio – High-rises overlooking cheerful Christmas lights, inviting lobbies and swanky amenities. This and much more delighted potential renters, as well as people who just wanted to see what downtown Cleveland has to offer. Downtown Cleveland Alliance, a nonprofit aimed at improving downtown, hosted its first “Downtown Living...
Will the Greater Cleveland housing market become a buyers market in 2023?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - After volatile year that that saw sharp spikes in home prices, the Greater Cleveland housing market is closing out 2022 about where it started, but there are plenty of uncertainties heading into 2023 amid both higher interest rates and a possible increase in choices for buyers. The...
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland apartment residents with no heat, no water now have nowhere to live
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland apartment residents were given mandatory orders to temporarily evacuate after first dealing with no heat and now no water. For the property to make things right, it must have residents vacate because they can’t stay there with no running water. Overland Properties did install...
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
Why were bonuses needed as incentives for top paid MetroHealth executives to do their jobs? Robert Clarke Brown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- MetroHealth’s CEO compensation saga continues, with new revelations almost every day about the size of Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses, who authorized those bonuses, and who knew about them. But why was MetroHealth paying Boutros (and his executive team) bonuses at all?. Why did MetroHealth think...
cleveland19.com
Barge stuck in ice while traveling on Lake Erie (video, gallery)
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameras were rolling in Lorain Thursday afternoon after a barge was caught stuck in ice while traveling on Lake Erie. The barge was seen stuck in the Port of Lorain at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 29. U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed to 19 News the...
Willoughby native stuck on road loaned car by stranger makes it home for holiday
Theresa McCluskey and her family were headed back to the Cleveland area on Saturday for Christmas when their SUV stopped on I-77 in Marietta. A total stranger stepped in and saved their holiday.
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents of low-income apartment devastated after Christmas Eve flood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in a month, the residents of the Winton Manor apartments in Downtown Cleveland reached out to the 19 Troubleshooter team devastated over their current living conditions. Last time, they told us ongoing renovations had led to periods without heat and hot water.
Northeast Ohio ski resort opens for the season
Brutally cold temperatures have kept many people indoors recently, but many are excited to hit the ski trails now that the Boston Mills Brandywine Ski Resort is open for the season.
luxury-houses.net
Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout
The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
Cleveland among top 10 loneliest cities in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions increase
Ohio reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,307,568, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 29. Ohio has an average of 232.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Comments / 0