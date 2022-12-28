Read full article on original website
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Is TLC Waiting Until the Last Episode of Season 17 to Reveal Janelle Brown Has Left Kody?
Is TLC waiting until the last episode of season 17 of 'Sister Wives' to reveal Janelle Brown has left husband Kody?
Why Aren’t ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri and Christine Brown Friends? Inside Their Feud
Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Meri Brown are officially single women following their splits from polygamous patriarch Kody Brown — but where do the former sister wives’ friendship stand now?. During the dramatic season 17 premiere, Christine opened up about her November 2021 split from the father...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Confirms TLC Future—'I'm So Excited'
Christine Brown has revealed whether she is leaving TLC's "Sister Wives" series following her split from former husband Kody Brown.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Says Kody Has a ‘Disturbing’ Approach to Marriage
Meri Brown is still fighting for her marriage on 'Sister Wives' but she says Kody has a disturbing approach to marriage.
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Calls Robyn Out on ‘Pretending’ and Feigning Ignorance About Family Issues
Janelle Brown calls out her sister wife, Robyn Brown, for 'pretending' she's never heard of Kody's estrangement with her children on the 'Sister Wives' Season 17 finale.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Telling Moment Shows Kody Brown Favors Robyn and Her Children
'Sister Wives' fans are convinced that Kody Brown's refusal to build on the family's Coyote Pass land has everything to do with his favoritism toward Robyn Brown and her children ahead of his other wives.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Hosts Family Dinner in Flagstaff After Kody Brown Split
Focusing on family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown hosted a family dinner in Flagstaff, Arizona, after confirming her split from Kody Brown. “Making Christine’s rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids,” Janelle, 53, wrote alongside a photo of rolls in the oven via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 11.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Promotional Photos Hinted at Meri and Janelle Leaving the Family, and Literally, No One Noticed
Kody Brown has lost three of his four wives. That might not be a new development. The season 17 promotional photos for 'Sister Wives' tell a lot.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Disturbed by Kody’s Emotional Reaction to 10-Day Separation From Robyn’s Daughter Aurora
'Sister Wives' fans are disturbed and confused by Kody Brown's emotional reaction to being separated from he and Robyn's 20-year-old daughter Aurora for 10 days, considering his estranged relationships with his other kids.
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Reveals What Would Have Convinced Her to Stay with Kody Brown
Christine and Kody Brown divorced more than a year ago. While Christine was done when she moved, something could have made the 'Sister Wives' star stay.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Convinced This Is the Main Reason Kody Brown Stays off Social Media
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Kody Brown stays off social media because TLC is worried about what he might say once he starts interacting with fans.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Is ‘Embarrassed’ That Christine and Janelle Left
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown seems very angry but the truth is he's embarrassed that Janelle and Christine left him.
T.J. Holmes Steps Out in Miami With Amy Robach Amid Marilee Fiebig Divorce
Watch: T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Amid Amy Robach Relationship. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are walking down the aisle—the supermarket aisle, that is. The GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were photographed going for a grocery run together in Miami, per photos published by the Daily Mail. In the Dec. 26 snaps, T.J. and Amy are seen loading a full cart into a truck.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
‘Sister Wives’: Why Kody Brown Thinks Christine Brown Is ‘Too Risky’ to Date
Kody Brown says that Christine Brown can't date because potential partners will find her 'too risky' in Part 2 of the 'Sister Wives' One-on-One reunion.
Allison Williams, Daughter of Anchor Brian Williams, Discusses Her “Thorough” Privilege
Watch: Allison Williams Talks Time's Up at 2018 SAG Awards. Allison Williams has entered the chat about privilege and nepotism. The M3GAN star opened up about growing up in Connecticut as the daughter of news anchor Brian Williams, and journalist Jane Gillan Stoddard, within commuting distance to Manhattan—and the leg up in in life that afforded her.
Will 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled After 3 Wives Leave Kody Brown?
Fans of the show "Sister Wives" are still reeling from the news that Meri Brown and Kody Brown have split. The news came just days after Janelle Brown confirmed she and Kody have separated and over a year after Christine Brown left the family. That means only Robyn Brown remains married to Kody.
