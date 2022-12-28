ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian revealed that all of her employees wear clothes that fit a certain color palette as an unofficial uniform

By Palmer Haasch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1am9Rc_0jwncylH00
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 CFDA Awards on November 7.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

  • Kim Kardashian revealed that the staff in her office wears a uniform.
  • While she doesn't dictate specific garments, her staff wears a neutral color palette.
  • Kardashian's affinity for neutral tones is evident in her home and products.

Kim Kardashian revealed that the employees in her office all wear clothes within a specific color palette as a sort of unofficial uniform.

In the Monday episode of her "IRL" podcast , which was recorded with Kardashian in her office, radio host Angie Martinez remarked that all of the employees in Kardashian's office were color-coordinated. Kardashian confirmed that it was intentional.

"I have uniforms," Kardashian said. "Well, it's not like, 'Hey, this is like your uniform.' It's just color palettes."

Kardashian explained that the palette included "grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki," and generally an all-neutral scheme. She said that she put the idea of a uniform palette to her employees before implementing it and that they were enthusiastic about the prospect.

"Everyone actually said, 'That would make our lives so easy,'" Kardashian told Martinez. "And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them I was like, 'Yes, let's do this.'"

Kardashian's affinity for neutral tones is evident in the design of her products as well as her home. Her SKKN by Kim skincare line comes packaged in a set of clay, beige, and grey-colored tubes and spheres . Similarly, her family's Calabasas home is minimalist in design and features white and beige decor .

Kardashian and Martinez joked about implementing free dress birthdays or Fridays, even though it could mean breaking the palette in her workplace.

"I'd be prepared," she said.

Read the original article on Insider

