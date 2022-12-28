ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo woman's heartbreaking Christmas as partner dies during blizzard

By Michael Schwartz
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
With hurricane-force winds and unrelenting snow, the recent blizzard crippled much of Western New York.

"Christmas is supposed to be happy," said Violeta Quinones.

Instead the historic storm brought tragedy to more than two dozen families including Quinones and her two children.

Her partner, 55-year-old Henry Tellado, went out to shovel Saturday, December 24. Quinones said he had asthma and was not feeling well, so after 20 minutes she told him to come back inside.

"He went to the bathroom and that’s when he collapsed," Quinones said.

She called 911, but at that point emergency crews were not available in Buffalo.

"I called police, I called National Guard, I called everybody to help me. Nobody showed up," she said.

Her neighbor, a nurse, did her best to save Henry but he sadly passed away.

To make matters worse, first responders could not remove his body until two days later.

There are currently 35 blizzard-related confirmed deaths.

News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY
Comments / 0

