We Finally Know What George Clooney Thinks of That Julia Roberts Dress with His Face All Over It

By Joel Calfee
 2 days ago

Whenever we want our friends to feel loved , we usually send them a card or maybe take them out for a tasty treat. But Julia Roberts really took it to the next level when she showed support for her Ticket to Paradise co-star, George Clooney, at the Kennedy Center Honors earlier this month. The Ocean's Eleven actor was one of the recipients of the esteemed honor, and in order to celebrate her famous pal, Roberts wore a dress covered with pictures of his face. And now, we finally know Clooney's reaction.

According to Us Weekly , when Roberts walked onto the stage, Clooney looked utterly stunned and mouthed, “Wow!”

Gail Schulman/CBS/Getty Images

Snaps of the Gravity actor were printed all over the dress and each picture was outlined with a golden frame. The photos were taken from Clooney's red carpet appearances, his role on ER and more. As she walked onto the stage, Roberts humorously said, “What? This old thing?...I’m here for Gladys Knight, can’t you tell?”

And in case you were wondering how Roberts got such a personalized dress, sadly, we can't get one for ourselves—the custom design was put together by Jeremy Scott, the creative designer of Moschino, and it was styled by Elizabeth Stewart.

Over the gown, Roberts sported a black cropped jacket—a simple touch that rounded out the 'fit, but didn't steal attention away from the subject of honor—and she accessorized with jewelry from Chopard.

Gail Schulman/CBS/Getty Images

We also got a glimpse of the back of the dress thanks to a photo taken by Serge Normant, which was posted to Stewart's account. “#juliaframedgeorge,” the stylist joked in the caption.

Roberts showed her appreciation for her look on Instagram, where she wrote, “My gown playing favorites! Huge gratitude to @jeremyscott @elizabethstewart1 @moschino for making my dream dress a reality! George, so proud to see you receiving this highest of honors @kennedycenter [tv emoji] Dec 28.”

If a picture's worth a thousand words, then we don't have the space to emphasize just how much we love all these pics on Julia's dress.

The Funny Reason Julia Roberts Wanted to Film ‘Ticket to Paradise’ with George Clooney

PureWow

PureWow

