Park City, UT

Strong winds and snowfall create high avalanche danger

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
 2 days ago
UTAH — Avalanche danger will continue to rise to high on all upper elevation aspects and mid-elevation aspects facing northwest through north and southeast, according to a report from the Utah Avalanche Center.

Traveling on, underneath, or adjacent to slopes steeper than 30° at mid and upper elevations is not currently recommended.

Strong winds and continued snowfall are responsible for the dangerous avalanche conditions. Deer Valley Resort reported that it had received 14 inches of snow overnight this morning, and Park City Mountain Resort reported 16 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

“Any avalanche triggered within the new snow or the wind-drifted snow has the potential to step down into deeper weak layers in the snowpack, creating a very large and dangerous avalanche,” said a statement from the Utah Avalanche Center.

Mid-elevation slopes facing west, southwest, and south have a considerable avalanche danger. The avalanche danger is moderate on low-elevation slopes that received primarily rain over the last 24 hours.

View the full report here .

Photo: Utah Avalanche Center


