Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
MLive.com
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make their picks for the playoff semifinals -- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Will Michigan run all over TCU? Or could...
MLive.com
7 Great Lakes? TCU players know Michigan football, but what about the actual state?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The TCU football players have been studying the Michigan football team for weeks. But how much do they know about the state of Michigan?. As it turns out, not all that much. On Thursday, they were asked a handful of questions about the Mitten State. Among them:
Fiesta Bowl Prediction: Contrasting Styles Between Michigan and TCU Battle for a Trip to National Title
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the TCU Horned Frogs vs. Michigan Wolverines Fiesta Bowl game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
FOX Sports
Bottom Line: The Michigan Wolverines are a real threat | THE HERD
It’s a big weekend for college football as both the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes for a chance to play in the College Football Championship. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Michigan odds ahead of the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, and the determination of their head coach John Harbaugh, who always seems to be striving to push this team. Klatt explains why this year's team may have the best offensive line in the country, as well as a competitive defensive one, and will be a real threat in the playoffs.
MLive.com
Michigan football players quizzed on their Jim Harbaugh knowledge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jim Harbaugh has spent a lot of time around his players. How well do they know him?. We’re not talking about what Harbaugh is like as a person. Can the Wolverines answer trivia about their head coach?. MLive attempted to find out at Thursday’s media day...
MLive.com
Rebounding continues to be a problem for Michigan after loss to Central Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Michigan will have plenty of things to work on before the Wolverines return to the court New Year’s Day against Maryland. Rebounding will be at the top of the list. The Wolverines’ performance off the glass was a glaring weakness Thursday in a 63-61 home...
MLive.com
NCAAB picks: Central Michigan vs. Michigan prediction for Thu, 12/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines are 7-4 to start the year, and they will host the 4-8 Central Michigan Chippewas for an interstate basketball game...
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
MLive.com
Fan poll: Make your Fiesta Bowl pick, Michigan or TCU?
No. 2 Michigan will play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal the second straight year, taking on No. 3 Texas Christian for on Saturday at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. (ESPN). It’s the first-ever football matchup between the universities. The winner of Saturday’s game will...
MLive.com
Buffalo marks Michigan State’s final tuneup before Big Ten play
EAST LANSING – Three days after Christmas, Tom Izzo had a little holiday cheer left over. The 28th-year Michigan State head coach found himself in a jovial mood as he spoke to reporters following his team’s morning practice. His session included talk of snow shoveling, holiday shopping and jokes about letting reporters select his starting lineup.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Looking jagged and New Year’s fireworks
EAST LANSING – Michigan State finished its non-conference slate with a 21-point win, but as always Tom Izzo is worried about what’s next. The Spartans beat Buffalo, 89-68, on Friday night at the Breslin Center. Now, it’s on to Big Ten play, where Izzo is worried that some of his team’s mistakes will prove costly.
MLive.com
Michigan State preparing for return of Malik Hall this week
EAST LANSING – Michigan State spent the first week of its season beating one top-five team and playing another to the final possession. Now, after a month-plus of playing shorthanded, the Spartans could be in position to get back to playing at that level. Spartans senior forward Malik Hall...
MLive.com
Central Michigan shocks Michigan 63-61 on 3-pointer in final minute
ANN ARBOR – Happy New Year indeed. Central Michigan closed out the 2022 portion of its basketball season Thursday by recoding one of its biggest victories in years. The Chippewas came to Crisler Arena having lost their previous four games and with just three victories in 25 all-time meetings against Michigan.
MLive.com
Ohio State will stay aggressive on D, even after Michigan’s explosive plays
ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation a long the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
MLive.com
Keon Coleman starts practicing with Michigan State’s basketball team
EAST LANSING – The day after Christmas, Tom Izzo got another present. When Michigan State returned from its holiday back on Monday, Keon Coleman was back in East Lansing and ready to start practicing with the Spartans basketball team a month after finishing up his sophomore season as a wide receiver on the Spartans’ football team.
MLive.com
Slow start dooms Grand Rapids Northview in first loss of season
FERNDALE - A slow start was too much for Grand Rapids Northview on Friday night. The Wildcats went more than seven minutes before scoring their first points against Cass Tech, and they were unable to crack double digits until the second half on the way to a 59-42 defeat in the 27th annual Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale High School.
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and Chances
After a bit of a hot streak, the Detroit Lions fell to the revived Carolina Panthers last week. While this was a crushing loss, the Lions' playoffs chances are not dead yet! Let's discuss the Detroit Lions' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule, playoff scenarios and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
MLive.com
Strong third quarter lifts Croswell-Lexington past Michigan Center
SPRING ARBOR -- Michigan Center and Croswell-Lexington played to a tie in the first half of Thursday’s Shot Clock Classic matchup at Spring Arbor, but the Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter and won 55-44. Cros-Lex broke the 24-24 halftime tie with an 18-point third quarter which saw eight points from Trey Kolakovich and a pair of 3-pointers from Zach Kroetsch.
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
Comments / 0