Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State beats Buffalo by 21 to close non-conference play
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s return to full strength wasn’t without its rocky moments. But the Spartans finished 2022 with a 21-point win and now take some momentum and a four-game win streak into Big Ten play next week. The Spartans had balanced scoring and strong defense...
MLive.com
Buffalo marks Michigan State’s final tuneup before Big Ten play
EAST LANSING – Three days after Christmas, Tom Izzo had a little holiday cheer left over. The 28th-year Michigan State head coach found himself in a jovial mood as he spoke to reporters following his team’s morning practice. His session included talk of snow shoveling, holiday shopping and jokes about letting reporters select his starting lineup.
MLive.com
Rebounding continues to be a problem for Michigan after loss to Central Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Michigan will have plenty of things to work on before the Wolverines return to the court New Year’s Day against Maryland. Rebounding will be at the top of the list. The Wolverines’ performance off the glass was a glaring weakness Thursday in a 63-61 home...
MLive.com
Michigan State preparing for return of Malik Hall this week
EAST LANSING – Michigan State spent the first week of its season beating one top-five team and playing another to the final possession. Now, after a month-plus of playing shorthanded, the Spartans could be in position to get back to playing at that level. Spartans senior forward Malik Hall...
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan
In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
Tom Izzo confirms Keon Coleman is practicing with basketball team
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo confirmed on Wednesday that Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman had joined the basketball team for practice during Christmas break. Coleman, who lead MSU Football with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns, joined the Spartans' basketball program last January after Michigan State...
MLive.com
Michigan football players quizzed on their Jim Harbaugh knowledge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jim Harbaugh has spent a lot of time around his players. How well do they know him?. We’re not talking about what Harbaugh is like as a person. Can the Wolverines answer trivia about their head coach?. MLive attempted to find out at Thursday’s media day...
MLive.com
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make their picks for the playoff semifinals -- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Will Michigan run all over TCU? Or could...
Detroit News
UM football notes: Blake Corum's future, Mullings open to RB, CB Green reflects on tunnel incident
Scottsdale, Ariz. — It remains unclear whether Michigan leading rusher Blake Corum, who will miss the national semifinal game while he recovers from knee surgery, will return to Michigan next season or head to the NFL. He recently told The Detroit News his decision will come “sooner than later”....
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Buffalo (12/30/2022): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
The holidays are over and Michigan State has one final non-conference tuneup before it jumps into its quest for a Big Ten title. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GAME INFORMATION. Who: Michigan State (8-4) vs. Buffalo (6-6) When: 6 p.m. Where: Breslin Center,...
MLive.com
NCAAB picks: Central Michigan vs. Michigan prediction for Thu, 12/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines are 7-4 to start the year, and they will host the 4-8 Central Michigan Chippewas for an interstate basketball game...
MLive.com
Strong third quarter lifts Croswell-Lexington past Michigan Center
SPRING ARBOR -- Michigan Center and Croswell-Lexington played to a tie in the first half of Thursday’s Shot Clock Classic matchup at Spring Arbor, but the Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter and won 55-44. Cros-Lex broke the 24-24 halftime tie with an 18-point third quarter which saw eight points from Trey Kolakovich and a pair of 3-pointers from Zach Kroetsch.
MLive.com
Jackson pulls away from Western in second half for win
SPRING ARBOR -- Strong shooting for Jackson in the first quarter on Thursday in the Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor was followed by a rough patch of shooting in the second. But in the third quarter, things were falling once again for the Vikings as they beat Western 77-58. A 4-for-18 shooting second quarter for the Vikings resulted in an early lead shrinking to two late in the first half, but Terrell White then banked home a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the first half, and an 11-0 run in the third quarter helped the Vikings rebuild their lead.
MLive.com
Central Michigan shocks Michigan 63-61 on 3-pointer in final minute
ANN ARBOR – Happy New Year indeed. Central Michigan closed out the 2022 portion of its basketball season Thursday by recoding one of its biggest victories in years. The Chippewas came to Crisler Arena having lost their previous four games and with just three victories in 25 all-time meetings against Michigan.
MLive.com
Michigan wide receiver interviews his teammates at Fiesta Bowl media day
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A.J. Henning, a junior wide receiver for Michigan, didn’t have a football in his hands at Thursday’s media day to preview the Fiesta Bowl. He had a microphone, and he moved around the hotel ballroom interviewing teammates. Who has the best facial hair?. Which coach...
MLive.com
Jonesville boys come up big on defense to stop Hillsdale
HILLSDALE -- In Wednesday’s semifinal of the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic, the Jonesville boys basketball team held Hillsdale scoreless for the first six minutes, 40 seconds of the game, held the Hornets to two points in the third quarter and eight in all in the second half, and won 39-23. Hillsdale’s defense did keep the Comets in check for stretches, but Jonesville was able to generate enough scoring to build an early lead and not let it slip away.
MLive.com
Former star QB turns heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, then-Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. He went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. He checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. He was.
MLive.com
Late third-quarter surge lifts Concord over East Jackson at Shot Clock Classic
SPRING ARBOR -- What was a one-point lead midway through the third quarter for East Jackson turned into a 53-46 Concord win at the Shot Clock Classic on Thursday at Spring Arbor. The Trojans led 32-31 following a free throw from Mason Dingee before Concord’s Anthony Evans hit a floater...
MLive.com
Ohio State will stay aggressive on D, even after Michigan’s explosive plays
ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation a long the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
MLive.com
Jonesville girls hold off late rally to beat Hillsdale
HILLSDALE -- Jonesville had a double digit lead nearly slip away Wednesday in the semifinals of the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic. But some clutch 3-point shooting from Julie Mach down the stretch, and some key defensive stops, led the Comets to a 51-46 win over Hillsdale. A basket by Gracen...
Comments / 0