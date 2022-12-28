ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State beats Buffalo by 21 to close non-conference play

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s return to full strength wasn’t without its rocky moments. But the Spartans finished 2022 with a 21-point win and now take some momentum and a four-game win streak into Big Ten play next week. The Spartans had balanced scoring and strong defense...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Buffalo marks Michigan State’s final tuneup before Big Ten play

EAST LANSING – Three days after Christmas, Tom Izzo had a little holiday cheer left over. The 28th-year Michigan State head coach found himself in a jovial mood as he spoke to reporters following his team’s morning practice. His session included talk of snow shoveling, holiday shopping and jokes about letting reporters select his starting lineup.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State preparing for return of Malik Hall this week

EAST LANSING – Michigan State spent the first week of its season beating one top-five team and playing another to the final possession. Now, after a month-plus of playing shorthanded, the Spartans could be in position to get back to playing at that level. Spartans senior forward Malik Hall...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan

In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football players quizzed on their Jim Harbaugh knowledge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jim Harbaugh has spent a lot of time around his players. How well do they know him?. We’re not talking about what Harbaugh is like as a person. Can the Wolverines answer trivia about their head coach?. MLive attempted to find out at Thursday’s media day...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

NCAAB picks: Central Michigan vs. Michigan prediction for Thu, 12/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines are 7-4 to start the year, and they will host the 4-8 Central Michigan Chippewas for an interstate basketball game...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Strong third quarter lifts Croswell-Lexington past Michigan Center

SPRING ARBOR -- Michigan Center and Croswell-Lexington played to a tie in the first half of Thursday’s Shot Clock Classic matchup at Spring Arbor, but the Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter and won 55-44. Cros-Lex broke the 24-24 halftime tie with an 18-point third quarter which saw eight points from Trey Kolakovich and a pair of 3-pointers from Zach Kroetsch.
LEXINGTON, MI
MLive.com

Jackson pulls away from Western in second half for win

SPRING ARBOR -- Strong shooting for Jackson in the first quarter on Thursday in the Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor was followed by a rough patch of shooting in the second. But in the third quarter, things were falling once again for the Vikings as they beat Western 77-58. A 4-for-18 shooting second quarter for the Vikings resulted in an early lead shrinking to two late in the first half, but Terrell White then banked home a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the first half, and an 11-0 run in the third quarter helped the Vikings rebuild their lead.
SPRING ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Central Michigan shocks Michigan 63-61 on 3-pointer in final minute

ANN ARBOR – Happy New Year indeed. Central Michigan closed out the 2022 portion of its basketball season Thursday by recoding one of its biggest victories in years. The Chippewas came to Crisler Arena having lost their previous four games and with just three victories in 25 all-time meetings against Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Jonesville boys come up big on defense to stop Hillsdale

HILLSDALE -- In Wednesday’s semifinal of the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic, the Jonesville boys basketball team held Hillsdale scoreless for the first six minutes, 40 seconds of the game, held the Hornets to two points in the third quarter and eight in all in the second half, and won 39-23. Hillsdale’s defense did keep the Comets in check for stretches, but Jonesville was able to generate enough scoring to build an early lead and not let it slip away.
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Former star QB turns heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, then-Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. He went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. He checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. He was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Ohio State will stay aggressive on D, even after Michigan’s explosive plays

ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation a long the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Jonesville girls hold off late rally to beat Hillsdale

HILLSDALE -- Jonesville had a double digit lead nearly slip away Wednesday in the semifinals of the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic. But some clutch 3-point shooting from Julie Mach down the stretch, and some key defensive stops, led the Comets to a 51-46 win over Hillsdale. A basket by Gracen...
JONESVILLE, MI

