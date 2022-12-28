Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and More.
The new trailer for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie has been released and fans are eager to see whether and how it lives up to the expectations set by its predecessors. Viewers can still freshly reminisce about the phenomenal success of Michael Bay’s Transformers which despite having...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
Paula Abdul Called Out By Fans For Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: 'Who Is This?'
Paula Abdul's fans are calling her out. The tables turned on the former American Idol judge, 60, after followers critiqued her use of photoshop in snaps from Kathy Hilton's annual Christmas bash.“@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party ✨🎉,” she captioned the Friday, December 24, update. “Merry Christmas!🎄🎅🏼 I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer♥️ XoP."STRAIGHT UP: PLASTIC SURGEONS DISH ON HOW PAULA ABDUL 'MAINTAINS HER YOUTHFUL' LOOKThe pictures gave a glimpse into the bash, Abdul posing with celebs like Heidi Klum,...
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
Collider
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Reveal New Photo From Holiday Film Red One
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are back in a new behind-the-scenes photo from their Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. The Prime Video original film will unite two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the current Black Adam actor, and the now-retired Captain America. Lately, there's been some discrepancy regarding the box office vitality of Black Adam, with one report claiming the Dwayne Johnson DC film was a flop, and another stating Black Adam is actually a success. While fans debate the merits of which report is accurate, they can distract themselves with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Evans on the set of Red One.
Collider
John Cho-Led Horror Film 'They Listen' Sets Summer Release
2023 is shaping up to be an explosive year for horror lovers as horror titan Blumhouse Productions continues to add to its slate of films releasing next year. The latest to join the already exciting line-up of projects from the production company is They Listen which according to fresh reports from production has been set for a late summer theatrical release on August 25th. The film is currently in production in Los Angeles and will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston in lead roles.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
startattle.com
Mummies (2023 movie) trailer, release date
It follows three mummies as they end up in present-day London and embark on a journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby. Startattle.com – Mummies 2023. Genre : Animation / Comedy / Family. Country : Spain. Language...
Elite Daily
Bella Thorne Was Accused Of “Flirting” With A Director At Age 10
Bella Thorne shared an alarming story about being a child actor in Hollywood during a Dec. 27 episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast. During their conversation, Thorne, 25, explained that she once lost a job because the director accused her of “flirting with him.” At the time, she was only 10 years old.
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes Most Watched Movie Globally on Paramount+
Following its impressive theatrical run, Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar to new heights as the year's biggest blockbuster has now become the most-watched film globally on Paramount+. Debuting on the streaming service earlier this month on December 22, the film broke Paramount's previous record held by Sonic the Hedgehog 2 by 60%.
startattle.com
Epic Tails (2023 movie) trailer, release date
An adventurous mouse sets off to battle dangerous creatures in Ancient Greece, including Poseidon. Startattle.com – Epic Tails 2023. Director : David Alaux / Eric Tosti / Jean-François Tosti. Production : Apollo Films / France 3 Cinéma / TAT Productions. Distributor : Apollo Films / Viva Kids...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘X-Men,’ ‘Spider-Verse,’ and MCU star Oscar Isaac bows down to the real king of the Marvel multiverse
Oscar Isaac has been racking up Marvel roles left, right, and center, but even the star himself is ready to admit that he’s nowhere near the top dog when it comes to appearing all over the length and breadth of the company’s comic book adaptations on film, television, live-action, animation, and many more besides.
Vin Diesel announces Fast X’s trailer release date
Vin Diesel has revealed that Fast X’s official trailer is going to be released around February 2023.“Less than two months away from the Fast X trailer launch!!!,” the 55-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (27 December).The 10th film, which is going to be the last one of the Fast & Furious franchise, will be split into two parts.Earlier this year, Diesel said that he wants the final Fast & Furious film to be “the best movie ever made”.Speaking to Unilad, Diesel spoke about the franchise’s popularity.“I feel so grateful and so blessed,” he said. “At the same time,...
Comments / 0