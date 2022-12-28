Tourist opens door on moving train and falls 30 feet to his death, Thai officials say

A 45-year-old tourist from New Zealand died after he fell from a moving train while trying to take a selfie in Thailand, officials and media outlets say.

Patrick Ward was on a train in the Kanchanaburi Province just before noon on Dec. 27 when he fell more than 30 feet, Sai Yok police said, according to the Associated Press.

When police arrived, they had to craft a pulley system to reach the body, The Strait Times reported. Officials found Ward with a broken neck and arm and attempted to resuscitate him for about 30 minutes.

Police told the AP they do not suspect foul play but a full autopsy will be conducted in Bangkok.

Ward told passengers he was going to use the bathroom before he fell, according to a Facebook post from Thai journalist Bee Pik Khon Kao Kan.

Witnesses reported that Ward was trying to take a selfie as the train slowed at a scenic spot when he fell, The Strait Times reported. Police would not confirm that detail to other outlets.

The Kanchanaburi Province is about 80 miles west of Bangkok.

Google Translate was used to translate a Facebook post from Bee Pik Khon Kao Kan.

