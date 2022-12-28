EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is facing an assault charge after allegedly stabbing another man during an argument on Tuesday, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a Dari Mart at 111 Monroe St. at about 6:45 p.m. on December 27 after a stabbing was reported. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 50s had been stabbed during an argument with another man. Police said they provided emergency medical assistance until Eugene Springfield Fire arrived to take the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO