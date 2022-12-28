Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpic
Corvallis Fire station gets an upgrade
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Corvallis Fire Station 3 is getting some renovations. Back in September, the Corvallis Fire Department announced that the station will be closed for approximately 11-months while remodeling is taking place. Currently the station is under a remodeling project, with interior demolition already underway; the kitchen,...
kpic
EWEB's water division donates equipment to help Mapleton
MAPLETON, Ore. — EWEB announced on their website that they are responding to Mapleton's call for aid due to a leak in the towns water system left over 200 homes without running water. EWEB says that it's sent 60 more water containers to town today, along with staff to...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
nbc16.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to shooting on Porter Road
BLODGETT, Ore. — On Thursday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a shooting on Porter Road in Blodgett, Oregon. According to a press release from BCSO, the caller had stated to officials that he had been shot on his property by a woman who was living there.
kpic
Once again, Mapleton residents don't have water
MAPLETON, Ore. — More than 200 homes and businesses in Mapleton endured their fourth day without water Thursday. Vanessa West, Mapleton Water and Sewage Board Secretary, says the recent power outage and ice/snow storm has created more leaks in the pipes, which have now completely dried up, leaving residents without water.
Klamath Falls News
Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
kezi.com
High winds put a tree through a home
Fallen trees, bad weather, and power outages plague Eugene after heavy winds. All over Eugene there are reports of storm damage. At Woodstone Place, a few residents had to deal with a tree through their roof.
kpic
Wind damage cancels Pastega Christmas Light Display
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — According to a press release from the Benton County, the Pastega Christmas Light Display is cancelled due to significant wind damage to the display. Initially the event was scheduled for Saturday, December 31, at the Benton County Fairgrounds. “Big thanks to the community for supporting...
kpic
No fireworks New Years Eve, $500 fine for violations in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — With New Years Eve just days away, a reminder that personal fireworks are completely banned in the City of Eugene, even on New Years. The city council passed the ban back in September, the ban covers all fireworks including:. Sparklers. Spinners. Smoke devices. If violators are...
KCBY
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY POINTING A LASER AT AN OFFICER
A man was cited after allegedly pointing a laser at a Roseburg Police officer on Wednesday night. The RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. an officer was driving through Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street when the 49-year old allegedly pointed a laser in the officer’s eyes. The officer contacted the suspect who said that he was just messing around and didn’t think it was a crime to point a laser at a police officer.
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot
BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER BEING STOPPED WHILE BICYCLING
A fugitive was jailed after being stopped while bicycling on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 6:00 p.m. the 56-year old was contacted regarding riding his bike in the oncoming lane of traffic in the 2400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. During contact, officers discovered the suspect had a warrant out of Siskiyou County, California.
kptv.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
kpic
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
kezi.com
Man jailed after allegedly stabbing another during argument, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is facing an assault charge after allegedly stabbing another man during an argument on Tuesday, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a Dari Mart at 111 Monroe St. at about 6:45 p.m. on December 27 after a stabbing was reported. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 50s had been stabbed during an argument with another man. Police said they provided emergency medical assistance until Eugene Springfield Fire arrived to take the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.
kpic
Southwest eyes "return to normal" after a week of mass flight cancelations
EUGENE, Ore. — Following a week where Southwest Airlines canceled upwards of 15,000 flights, things look to be returning to normal for the airline giant. As of Friday morning, roughly 1 percent of Southwest's flights had been canceled, or delayed. According to FlightAware, only 41 flights in total had...
Lebanon-Express
Sweet Home has its 6th fast-food joint and people are lining up
Sweet Home lined up to greet and eat at a newly opened Taco Bell on Thursday, Dec. 29, the sixth major fast-food restaurant for the population on the verge of 10,000 people. Errolyn Bauer said she’d seen a Taco Bell before. “Oh, yeah — all over California. In Lebanon,”...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED PAST BURGLARY CASE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an alleged past burglary case on Wednesday night. An RPD report said just before 8:30 p.m. the 37-year old was contacted during a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. An officer had probable cause to arrest the woman stemming from a December 18th burglary.
Comments / 0