Albany, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
wamc.org

#1684: Remembering Sandy Hook| The Best of Our Knowledge

On this episode, host Lucas Willard will speak with Katie Bisset, a survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, about a tenth anniversary remembrance she recently organized at Siena College in Loudonville, New York. We’ll also learn about an upcoming webinar series focused on addressing mental health in education....
LOUDONVILLE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
13 WHAM

Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief

The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
ROCHESTER, NY
Q 105.7

Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone

Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
FONDA, NY
wamc.org

McKinley's loss felt in 2022

Among the community members we said goodbye to in 2022 is one upstate New York resident who left an important legacy in her community. Hedi McKinley — a social worker, educator, author, advice columnist, Holocaust survivor, and former WAMC board member, contributor, and volunteer — died in September at age 102.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the political finger pointing going on between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive over the response to the record-breaking winter storm. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard...
BUFFALO, NY

