Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move
Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
This Is Officially Reason #2976 You Know You’re in Upstate NY!
This may be the ultimate "You Know You're from Upstate New When", but I need somebody to explain this like I'm NOT from Upstate. I've lived in the Capital Region my whole life and I've seen a lot of interesting, baffling, bizarre, and truly unique things - but this was a new one.
#1684: Remembering Sandy Hook| The Best of Our Knowledge
On this episode, host Lucas Willard will speak with Katie Bisset, a survivor of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, about a tenth anniversary remembrance she recently organized at Siena College in Loudonville, New York. We’ll also learn about an upcoming webinar series focused on addressing mental health in education....
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave
A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief
The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone
Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
McKinley's loss felt in 2022
Among the community members we said goodbye to in 2022 is one upstate New York resident who left an important legacy in her community. Hedi McKinley — a social worker, educator, author, advice columnist, Holocaust survivor, and former WAMC board member, contributor, and volunteer — died in September at age 102.
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
'I just want to wake up from this dream' | Longtime woman from NC dies during blizzard in Buffalo, New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The state of New York was hit hard with a brutal winter storm over Christmas weekend. The blizzard dropped more than 50 inches of snow. Sadly, more than two dozen people died because of it. One of those who died was Anndel Taylor, a nursing assistant...
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer coming to Schenectady
One of the former drummers for Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to perform in Schenectady. The Artimus Pyle Band will be performing at Frog Alley Brewing on February 3.
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the political finger pointing going on between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive over the response to the record-breaking winter storm. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard...
Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
