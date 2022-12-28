Read full article on original website
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Business Insider
How to keep your money safe with Cash App and 5 ways to protect yourself from scams
Cash App is relatively safe due to its encrypted transactions, security features, and protections. You should enable the app's security features and watch for scams or fraudulent transactions. Cash App isn't a replacement for a bank account as your balance isn't federally insured. Cash App is one of several popular...
Scammers draining SNAP accounts of all benefits, officials warn
Officials across several U.S. states are warning against a rise in scams that leave SNAP beneficiaries without any money in their account and no other way to buy groceries.
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
You might want to be careful using your credit card when doing holiday shopping this year
Tis the season – the holiday shopping season specifically. The National Retail Federation defines that as the period that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. The federation projects this year consumers will spend six to eight percent more than in 2021 – that’s between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion....
Will Credit Card Companies Actually Close Your Account if You Don't Use Your Card?
You're surely aware of the dangers of spending too much on a credit card, but what you may not know is that there can be dangers of spending too little, too. Credit card companies have the power to close inactive accounts whenever they want, and when customers' accounts are closed, it usually hurts their credit scores.
Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card
Some financial advisors suggest that consumers should never buy anything with a credit card and should only use cash for purchases. The philosophy behind this advice does have some merit, but for...
Experts: 4 Safest Places To Keep Your Savings
If you have reached a certain point in your career, you may have a little bit of extra money set aside. While you know that storing your savings in the freezer is not the best idea, you may not be too...
CNET
How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card
The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
Radio Iowa
No, that’s not Microsoft on the phone, trying to debug your laptop
Many Iowans have answered their phones to hear a distant caller claiming to be with Microsoft and offering to “fix” our computers. A new survey finds the extent to which those tech support scams are reaching us — and ripping some of us off. Mary Jo Schrade,...
Scammers ‘exploiting cost of living crisis to steal money and information’
Scammers are exploiting people’s concerns over the cost of living crisis to steal money and personal information, officials have warned.The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is part of intelligence agency GCHQ, revealed that some of the most common scams taken down in 2022 included phishing emails and messages from groups impersonating the government, HMRC and the energy regulator Ofgem.One text claimed to be a government notification for people “eligible for a discounted energy bill” under a non-existent official scheme, including a link to another bogus website designed to fool people into handing over personal information, including their address.A different...
Is 2023 the year you should get a credit card?
There are a wealth of rewards, benefits and protections that come from having a credit card, so consider whether it's time for you to put away that debit card and start using a card that gives you something back in return.
CNET
How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account
Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.
How To Create Multiple Income Streams in Your 20s for 2023
One's 20s are an incredible time in life -- a time when many people graduate college (or set off into the workforce) and begin their professional lives, becoming fully independent adults. Despite the...
5 Reasons Why You Need a Cash-Back Card in Your Wallet
With so many credit cards available, it can be tough to navigate all the different types. For example, hotel and airline credit cards offer great bonuses for those who are loyal to certain brands. On...
Mastercard Gets Clipped By the FTC - Forced to Allow Merchants to More Easily Process Non-Mastercard Debit Cards
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ordered an end to illegal Mastercard tactics with its merchants on Dec. 23. The FTC said it was stopping Mastercard from blocking competing debit card networks on its system.
