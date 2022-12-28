ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

How to keep your money safe with Cash App and 5 ways to protect yourself from scams

Cash App is relatively safe due to its encrypted transactions, security features, and protections. You should enable the app's security features and watch for scams or fraudulent transactions. Cash App isn't a replacement for a bank account as your balance isn't federally insured. Cash App is one of several popular...
CNET

How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card

The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
Radio Iowa

No, that’s not Microsoft on the phone, trying to debug your laptop

Many Iowans have answered their phones to hear a distant caller claiming to be with Microsoft and offering to “fix” our computers. A new survey finds the extent to which those tech support scams are reaching us — and ripping some of us off. Mary Jo Schrade,...
The Independent

Scammers ‘exploiting cost of living crisis to steal money and information’

Scammers are exploiting people’s concerns over the cost of living crisis to steal money and personal information, officials have warned.The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is part of intelligence agency GCHQ, revealed that some of the most common scams taken down in 2022 included phishing emails and messages from groups impersonating the government, HMRC and the energy regulator Ofgem.One text claimed to be a government notification for people “eligible for a discounted energy bill” under a non-existent official scheme, including a link to another bogus website designed to fool people into handing over personal information, including their address.A different...
CNN

Is 2023 the year you should get a credit card?

There are a wealth of rewards, benefits and protections that come from having a credit card, so consider whether it's time for you to put away that debit card and start using a card that gives you something back in return.
CNET

How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account

Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.

