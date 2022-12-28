Read full article on original website
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel
Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
Adorable rescue dogs go wild as they choose Christmas toys
An animal charity in Ireland has shared heartwarming footage of their excited rescue dogs choosing their very own Christmas present. Riley the Lurcher got so excited he knocked the camera over, and Border Collie-cross Queenie found picking just one toy too much of an ask. Staff decided the video is a great way to show off their furry residents as they are all looking for a home. They said: “Many of the dogs are nervous about unfamiliar people, so we believe that selecting a toy brings out their true personality."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Christmas shoppers cheer as trapped dog rescued from London store windowGrandmother with brussels sprouts phobia 'dreads Christmas'Danny DeVito reveals he was a ‘part-time mortician’ for his dead hairdressing clients
News On 6
Golden Retriever In Good Shape After Being Rescued From Frozen Pond
A four-year-old Golden Retriever who was plucked from a frozen Oklahoma City pond is doing just fine following her rescue on Christmas Eve. “She had run out, we don't know how long she was out there,” said Harper’s owner James Etzler. Harper, a Golden Retriever, a breed characterized...
One Green Planet
Cat Found Frozen on the Ground in Michigan Miraculously Rescued
A woman in Michigan found a cat frozen to the ground after the holiday weekend and brought him to a local clinic to get help. The woman found the poor older male cat frozen to the ground at Laketon and Wood Street in Big Lake, Michigan. The woman brought him into the Big Lake Animal Clinic to check for a chip and to help save him.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
WATCH: Mountain Lion Pulls Border Collie From Home, Dog Somehow Survives
This mountain lion snuck into a home and pulled a border collie from the kitchen in front of its owner and two other dogs. The shocking incident took place in Sonoma County, California. Rebecca Kracker shared the video footage of the horrifying event on Facebook last week. Her dog, Sherman,...
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
'Gentle giant' with a 'big heart': Tuxedo cat named Augustus Gloop is up for adoption in Utah
Thinking about bringing a furry friend home and into the family this month? A 12-year-old tuxedo cat is up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Doggie condo? Stray dogs take shelter in makeshift homes on a sandy hill
A group of stray dogs were spotted digging makeshift burrows in a pile of leftover sand in Thailand — see their creation and how they're seeking shelter in their own "doggie condo."
Cocker Spaniel Saved by Own Puppy After Falling Through Icy Water
We might be more accustomed to dogs saving their puppies. But in this case, it was the puppy who saved her dad. Sharon Skinner was walking Cocker Spaniel Bruce, and his eight-month-old puppy, River, when he ran over a frozen fishing lake, and fell in, The Mirror reported. But fortunately, River saw her dad struggling, […] The post Cocker Spaniel Saved by Own Puppy After Falling Through Icy Water appeared first on DogTime.
NBC Washington
Police ID 19-Year-Old Who Died After Falling Into Icy Pond on Christmas Eve
Police have released the name of a young man who died after falling into an icy pond in Haymarket, Virginia, late on Christmas Eve. They say the victim, 19-year-old Shahzada Zadran, and another man fell through the ice at the Piedmont Club Golf Course. The other man was able to get out of the water, but he couldn't find Zadran.
Upworthy
Crowd gathers and waits with bated breath as they watch two women rescue a dog: 'Puppy saved'
Thanks to two women at a high-end London fashion store, a dog was rescued from falling from the top of the store. In a video uploaded on Reddit, the dog can be seen caught between the store sign and a window. He seems to be calmly sitting at the edge. A crowd is gathered outside the store to watch how the dog will be rescued. That's when a woman from the store comes with a cloth hanger. A person in the crowd can be heard saying, "That's not gonna work." Then says it might work as the dog has a harness on. The woman takes the hanger close to the dog and tries to hook it to the dog's harness. Soon, she is able to hook it into the harness and pick him up. The video has an end caption, "Puppy saved! We doubt dogs will be allowed back into this store until that issue has been resolved." However, the crowd was relieved that the dog was rescued safely.
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
One Green Planet
Meet Liebchen: Adorable Adventure Cat Who Travels the World
Liebchen is a rescue cat who is based in Aspen, Colorado but spends his days traveling the world in style with his human. According to his very own website, he loves to “ski, hike, bike, camp, paddle, and travel everywhere with my pawrents.”. His pawrent, @liebchen.travels told People that...
