Weber County, UT

People

Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel

Jazzy, who's currently 12 years old, was frightened by fireworks and ran away from her Texas home when she was five years old; it is still unclear how the dog made her way to Florida A Texas dog who had been missing for seven years was found abandoned in a Florida hotel room, barely able to walk, and is now back in the arms of her doting owner. Earlier this month, Orange County Animal Services officers received a report about a dog left behind in a hotel room and responded to...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Adorable rescue dogs go wild as they choose Christmas toys

An animal charity in Ireland has shared heartwarming footage of their excited rescue dogs choosing their very own Christmas present. Riley the Lurcher got so excited he knocked the camera over, and Border Collie-cross Queenie found picking just one toy too much of an ask. Staff decided the video is a great way to show off their furry residents as they are all looking for a home. They said: “Many of the dogs are nervous about unfamiliar people, so we believe that selecting a toy brings out their true personality."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Christmas shoppers cheer as trapped dog rescued from London store windowGrandmother with brussels sprouts phobia 'dreads Christmas'Danny DeVito reveals he was a ‘part-time mortician’ for his dead hairdressing clients
One Green Planet

Cat Found Frozen on the Ground in Michigan Miraculously Rescued

A woman in Michigan found a cat frozen to the ground after the holiday weekend and brought him to a local clinic to get help. The woman found the poor older male cat frozen to the ground at Laketon and Wood Street in Big Lake, Michigan. The woman brought him into the Big Lake Animal Clinic to check for a chip and to help save him.
BIG LAKE, AK
DogTime

Cocker Spaniel Saved by Own Puppy After Falling Through Icy Water

We might be more accustomed to dogs saving their puppies. But in this case, it was the puppy who saved her dad. Sharon Skinner was walking Cocker Spaniel Bruce, and his eight-month-old puppy, River, when he ran over a frozen fishing lake, and fell in, The Mirror reported. But fortunately, River saw her dad struggling, […] The post Cocker Spaniel Saved by Own Puppy After Falling Through Icy Water appeared first on DogTime.
NBC Washington

Police ID 19-Year-Old Who Died After Falling Into Icy Pond on Christmas Eve

Police have released the name of a young man who died after falling into an icy pond in Haymarket, Virginia, late on Christmas Eve. They say the victim, 19-year-old Shahzada Zadran, and another man fell through the ice at the Piedmont Club Golf Course. The other man was able to get out of the water, but he couldn't find Zadran.
HAYMARKET, VA
Upworthy

Crowd gathers and waits with bated breath as they watch two women rescue a dog: 'Puppy saved'

Thanks to two women at a high-end London fashion store, a dog was rescued from falling from the top of the store. In a video uploaded on Reddit, the dog can be seen caught between the store sign and a window. He seems to be calmly sitting at the edge. A crowd is gathered outside the store to watch how the dog will be rescued. That's when a woman from the store comes with a cloth hanger. A person in the crowd can be heard saying, "That's not gonna work." Then says it might work as the dog has a harness on. The woman takes the hanger close to the dog and tries to hook it to the dog's harness. Soon, she is able to hook it into the harness and pick him up. The video has an end caption, "Puppy saved! We doubt dogs will be allowed back into this store until that issue has been resolved." However, the crowd was relieved that the dog was rescued safely.
One Green Planet

Meet Liebchen: Adorable Adventure Cat Who Travels the World

Liebchen is a rescue cat who is based in Aspen, Colorado but spends his days traveling the world in style with his human. According to his very own website, he loves to “ski, hike, bike, camp, paddle, and travel everywhere with my pawrents.”. His pawrent, @liebchen.travels told People that...
ASPEN, CO

